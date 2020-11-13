No Comments

[PHOTOS] 2022 Genesis GV70 SUV Revealed in Full

Photo: Genesis

We now have a much clearer view of the upcoming 2022 Genesis GV70, the premium brand’s latest SUV model.

Genesis recently released the first uncamouflaged photos of the GV70. They show a compact, sporty SUV with a coupe-like silhouette and the full lineup of signature Genesis design features.

The GV70 will be the second SUV model in the Genesis lineup, arriving behind the larger GV80. Given the current popularity of luxury SUVs, these models have the potential to dramatically increase Genesis’ modest sales numbers.

“The audaciously designed new GV70 breaks new ground for Genesis through purity of design execution,” said SangYup Lee, Genesis senior vice president and head of global design. “This follows the Genesis G80 and GV80, which demonstrated the perfect balance of our design identity, ‘Athletic Elegance.’”

Genesis GV70 features and design

The GV70 incorporates its Genesis design elements in a distinctive way. The crest grille sits lower for a more dynamic look, and it’s flanked by double-lined quad headlamps. The front bumper features rugged skid plates. The rear features a similar quad lamp layout, along with a patterned bumper and a vertically oriented muffler. The sides of the GV70 flaunt a sweeping parabolic line, tough fender sculpting, and a coupe-style roofline.

The interior of the GV70 emphasizes open space, aerodynamic shapes, and a driver-focused layout. An extra-wide display screen tops the dash. The temperature controls in the center blend into a long, oval-shaped section that extends under the steering wheel.

According to Genesis, the GV70 will also be offered in a striking Sport trim. This model’s exterior features dark chrome accents, an enlarged exhaust outlet, and 21-inch patterned wheels. Inside, it’s distinguished by a sport steering wheel and carbon fiber detailing.

The GV70 will come with standard RWD or available AWD. Genesis hasn’t revealed any other details about the GV70’s powertrains. However, the new G70 sedan will come with a 290-horsepower 2.5-liter turbo or a 335-horsepower 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6. It’s reasonable to assume that the GV70 could offer similar options.

There’s no official release date for the 2022 Genesis GV70 yet, but it’s likely to show up at American dealerships sometime next year.