No Comments

2022 Kia Rio Sedan Overview

Kia hasn’t released 2022 images, so please enjoy this 2021 Rio

Photo: Kia

As the auto industry as a whole has focused mostly on SUVs and other large vehicles lately, sedans have fallen somewhat to the wayside. But Kia is still going strong with the Forte, K5, Stinger, and Rio models as available sedan options. For 2022, the Kia Rio arrives mostly unchanged, with an incredibly low starting price and outstanding fuel economy.

Something Bigger: Check out the updated 2022 Soul for more room

Exterior

Other than the new Kia logo replacing the old, not much else has changed on the exterior of the 2022 Rio. Between the sedan’s two trims, six paint colors are available. The base Rio LX can be painted in Clear White, Silky Silver, or Aurora Black. The top Rio S trim offers those three colors as well as Steel Gray, Sporty Blue, and Currant Red. Part of what makes the Rio so appealing is its small size of 172.6 inches long, making it great for tight parking spots or zooming around the city. Standard exterior feature highlights include power heated mirrors, heated rear glass, and halogen headlights. But when you choose the Rio S, you have the option to upgrade to LED lighting and chrome door handles.

Interior

Much like the exterior, the interior of the Rio comes in a couple of color options based on trim level. The base LX is only available in Black Tricoat with Woven Cloth while the Rio S adds the option of Gray Tricoat with Woven Cloth. Since the Rio is so affordable, its interior isn’t as luxurious as some of Kia’s other models. However, you still get useful amenities like a trunk net, dual visor vanity mirrors, a handful of cup holders, and an overhead sunglasses holder. Upgrading to the Rio S gives you a sliding center console armrest, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and the option of adding a push-button start.

When it comes to tech, the standard is an 8-inch touch-screen display with an AM/FM/MP3 audio system. But you can upgrade to UVO link and SiriusXM satellite radio on the Rio S. Other standard technology features include wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, a USB input, a 12-volt outlet, and a rear-view monitor with dynamic parking guidance. However, it should be noted that USB charging ports are only available on the Rio S.

Fuel efficiency

Across its two trims, the 2022 Kia Rio has a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine under its hood. That is paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission, allowing for a spirited 120 horsepower and 112 lb-ft of torque. While that’s not as exhilarating as the powerful Stinger, the Rio makes up for it with impressive fuel economy. Both trims, when equipped with standard front-wheel drive, provide up to 33 mpg in the city, 41 mpg on the highway, and 36 mpg combined.

Safety

As a budget-friendly vehicle, the 2022 Rio, unfortunately, misses out on many of the Kia Drive Wise suite of driver-assist technologies. Standard features include a collection of airbags, seat-belt pretensioners, and other systems you’d expect like an Anti-Lock Braking System, Vehicle Stability Management, and Electronic Stability Control. For an added cost on the Rio S, you can add some of the Drive Wise safety systems, including Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Rear Occupant Alert, and more.