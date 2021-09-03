No Comments

2022 Lexus GX 460 Black Line Edition Arrives in Canada

Photo: Lexus

In just a few short weeks, Canadian drivers will have the chance to get behind the wheel of the first-ever Lexus GX 460 Black Line Special Edition. For the latest model year, it boasts updated technology, an expanded color palette, and the new Signature trim level. Here’s a closer look at what’s new.

Updates for 2022

Photo: Lexus

The 2022 Lexus GX 460 now comes with an enhanced 10.3-inch touch-screen infotainment system, as well as standard Lexus Navigation with Remote Connect. On top of that, it comes with full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The newly added Signature trim takes its place as the entry-level model in the lineup. Starting at $71,700 Canadian, this model comes with heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard second-row seats, a nine-speaker audio system, a power moon roof, and rain sensing wipers.

Also new for 2022, the Black Line Special Edition offers the same amenities as the Signature trim, but it’s enhanced by a number of exclusive styling features. It rides on 18-inch gloss black wheels, sports a black chrome spindle grille, and exclusive roof rails with cross bars. On the inside, you’ll find a black headliner, bi-tone black Nuluxe seating with gray bolsters, and custom stitching. Its steering wheel even has unique Matte Black Ash Wood trim. The Black Line model is available in Black Onyx or Nori Green Pearl, and starts at $75,550 Canadian. It joins other Black Line models, including the UX and the RX.

Every 2022 Lexus GX 460 comes standard with a 301-horsepower 4.6-liter V8 that offers 329 lb-ft of torque, and a 6,500-pound towing capacity. On top of that, it boasts full-time four-wheel-drive with active traction control, and offers enhanced five-stage crawl control system, as well as a multi-terrain select system. Thanks to these features, Martin Gilbert, Director of Lexus in Canada, boasts that the Lexus GX 460 offers both upscale comfort and trail-ready capability.

You’ll be able to find the 2022 Lexus GX 460 Black Line Special Edition at Lexus dealerships across Canada later this month.