2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Slated for Fall Release in Canada

Photo: Lexus

Canadian drivers will soon have the chance to get behind the wheel of the first-ever Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance. This all-new model delivers more power, a revised exhaust system, and exclusive styling cues. Here’s a look at what’s in store for the Great White North.

Designed for dynamic driving

Photo: Lexus

The brand-new North-American-exclusive Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance sets itself apart from the standard IS 350 F SPORT models in a variety of ways. For starters, it boasts a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine that pumps out 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of peak torque. Thanks to this power, it can rocket the Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance from 0-60 in 4.5 seconds. The new model’s V8 dynamo is complemented by a quad exhaust system with dual stacked tailpipes, designed to provide a throat, growly, satisfying exhaust note.

In contrast, the IS 350 F SPORT’s 3.5-liter V6 offers 311 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque.

The Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance also separates itself from the 350 with enhanced brake cooling capabilities, massive 14-inch two-piece aluminum front rotors, along with 12.7-inch rear rotors. Visually speaking, it’s distinguished by a slightly raised hood, dark chrome window trim, signature character lines, and exclusive 19-inch Enkei 10-spoke alloy wheels. It also boasts longer fenders and bumpers, along with a tweaked lower rear diffuser, all to accommodate the upgraded powertrain and exhaust system.

Inside, it sports comfort features like a leather-trimmed interior, along with exclusive touches like black F SPORT Performance badging, an IS F SPORT accelerator pedal, and a unique startup animation on the instrumentation meter.

The new model will carry over the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 found on the 2021 Lexus IS. The latest version of this advanced safety suite includes camera and radar system updates, which enhance the responsiveness and accuracy of features like Frontal Collision Warning, Pedestrian Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Bicyclist Detection,

Both U.S. and Canadian pricing details on the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport will be revealed closer to its release in the fall.