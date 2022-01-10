No Comments

2022 Lexus UX Overview

The 2022 Lexus UX is a luxury compact crossover that’s designed with urban-dwelling drivers in mind. It boasts a best-in-class turning radius, safety features that make city driving easier, and plenty of technology to turn your car into a mobile office.

Exterior

For the latest model year, the Lexus UX gained two new exterior colors: Grecian Water and Cloudburst Gray.

The UX offers a few standard conveniences to complement its classic Lexus styling. Every model comes standard with heated exterior mirror and aluminum roof rails, which you can use to anchor cargo carriers. If you’re looking for more exterior features, you can upgrade for a power tilt-and-slide moonroof and rain-sensing windshield wipers. The available F-SPORT edition adds signature styling with an exclusive grill, unique wheels, and badging.

Interior

The inside of this luxury compact crossover, you’ll find five seats and 17.1 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. In the hybrid model, you’ll get 21.7 cubic feet of storage room. This can expand to 40.4 cubic feet with the rear seats folded back.

In terms of comfort and technology, it’s equipped with dual-zone climate control, a six-speaker Lexus Premium Sound System, and a 7-inch color infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and voice commands, all standard. Available upgrades include built-in navigation, a larger 10.3-inch display, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. You can also upgrade to the F SPORT trim for exclusive styling cues like aluminum interior trim, leather-trimmed F SPORT touch points, and bolstered front seats.

Powertrain

The Lexus UX offers a traditional combustion engine alongside a hybrid option. The standard 2.0-liter inline-four gas-powered mill offers 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque, with an EPA-estimated 37 mpg on the highway. The hybrid has more kick and greater efficiency, with 181-horsepower ride as well as a best-in-class fuel economy rating of 39 mpg combined. It also delivers 41 mpg on the highway and 38 mpg in the city.

Safety

Every 2022 Lexus UX is equipped with the Lexus Safety System+ 2.0, a bundle of active safety features including Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, like Lane Tracing Assist, and Road Sign Assist. It also boasts collision prevention and mitigation technologies, including the Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection. And as far as available features go, you can opt for Intuitive Parking Assist with Auto Braking.

