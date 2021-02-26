No Comments

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Overview

The 2022 Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi has extensively redesigned the Eclipse Cross for the 2022 model year. The compact SUV comes with new features inside and out and has also increased the availability of its technology offerings.

Performance

Each trim of the 2022 Eclipse cross pairs the 1.5-liter MIVEC DOHC four-cylinder engine with a Sport Mode CVT transmission. This engine delivers 152 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque while also getting 29 mpg on the highway. Add Super All-Wheel Control as well to improve handling in different weather conditions.

Exterior

The Eclipse Cross has a sportier design than the previous model, thanks to its new bumper and Dynamic Shield grille design. Narrow LED daytime running lights sit above integrated turn signal lamps for enhanced visibility. On the rear, the SUV has LED taillights and a hexagonal liftgate that’s reminiscent of past Mitsubishi models. The biggest change to the exterior is that SUV has grown 5 inches in length so that it is now 178.9 inches long.

Interior

Thanks to its larger size, the Eclipse Cross has increased its cargo volume up to 50.1 cubic feet behind the front row. With the available power panoramic sunroof, the SUV feels roomier and brighter inside. Upper trim levels also have dual-zone automatic climate control and heated seats to keep the SUV at a comfortable temperature.

A six-way adjustable driver’s seat comes standard, while an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat is available. For the first time, the SEL trim offers light gray leather seats with color-contrasting black accents. If you choose this interior color option, the SUV will also feature color-coordinated seats and door trim.

Technology

The new available 8-inch Smartphone Link Display Audio system has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. The system is 2 inches closer to the driver’s seat and now has tuning and volume knobs so that it’s easier to use. Newly available what3words technology provides navigation information through the infotainment touch screen.

Lane Departure Warning and Forward Collision Mitigation with pedestrian detection are now standard driver-assistance features. And, the SUV continues to offer available Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control for additional protection.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has a starting price of $23,395, and you can add the S-AWC system to any trim for $1,600.