2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Overview

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

The new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander made history as the first vehicle to debut on Amazon Live. The fourth generation of this SUV now comes with a host of upgrades, ranging from improved performance features to new technologies and design elements.

Exterior

The 2022 Outlander

Mitsubishi has greatly redesigned the exterior of the Outlander, giving it a new dynamic front shield as well as wider stance and flatter roofline than the previous model. The SUV comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels and offers available 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels. New full-LED headlights provide increased visibility, and high-stability rear lights call attention to the SUV’s width with its T-shaped ends.

Interior

The interior of the Outlander

The 2022 Outlander has seating for up to seven passengers in its three rows. Upper trim levels have an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with a memory function and heating capability. These models also feature a four-way power-adjustable passenger’s seat and heated rear seats to keep your family members comfortable.

Available three-zone automatic climate control maintains everyone’s temperature preferences in the cabin, while an optional power panoramic sunroof lets more natural lighting inside. You can place items in 11.7 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row or fold down the third row and 40/20/40 split second row to use up to 79.7 cubic feet.

Performance

The 2.5-liter MIVEC DOHC four-cylinder engine powers the Outlander, delivering 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. It now incorporates new technologies like an electrically operated valve timing control system, which help it reach an EPA-estimated 24 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway. In addition, the SUV has six available drive modes and the Super All Wheel Control system for improved handling in different situations.

Technology

The infotainment system

The base trim of the Outlander comes with the 8-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio system, while upper trims feature the 9-inch Navigation system with Smartphone-link Display Audio. This latter system has wireless Apple CarPlay – a first for the Outlander. An optional 12.3-inch full digital driver display shows key details, like entertainment choices and navigation information. Additionally, the available Bose premium sound system adds 10 speakers to the interior.

Safety

Several safety technologies now come standard on the Outlander, including Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Mitigation with pedestrian detection, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist, and Lane Departure Warning. Available MI-PILOT Assist also incorporates Navi-link Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, and more to assist with driving.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has started arriving at dealers this month with a starting price of $25,795.