2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Will Premiere on Amazon Live

Mitsubishi and Amazon announce 2022 Outlander debut

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Mitsubishi Outlander is the final model to be redesigned for the latest Mitsubishi lineup. Making its global debut on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. EST, the all-new 2022 Outlander will be the first vehicle to be revealed on Amazon Live.

Features of the Previous Model: The 2020 Outlander

New features of the Outlander

A teaser image of the 2022 Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The redesigned 2022 Outlander will have a more rugged exterior design and come with a new Dynamic Shield design concept. The SUV will also be larger than the previous generation, which may mean that the rows will be roomier as well. Given this size increase, the interior will likely continue offering a third-row seat and fit seven passengers.

The Outlander will also feature a new version of the Super All-Wheel Control system and a new drive mode selector to improve handling in different weather conditions. The off-roading Montero/Pajero SUV inspired these updates and additional performance enhancements.

Details on the debut

The 2022 Outlander undergoing testing

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi is collaborating with Amazon to reveal the 2022 Outlander in a livestream on Amazon Live. To build up excitement for the reveal, Mitsubishi and Amazon created a video teaser, which you can check out below.

“The debut of the all-new 2022 Outlander caps off the reimagining of the entire Mitsubishi Motors lineup in the United States,” said Mark Chaffin, chief operating officer for MMNA. “Our collaboration with Amazon underscores the game-changing spirit at the heart of this car and our brand.”

Following the debut, Mitsubishi will also give away one 2022 Outlander in new sweepstakes. If you’d like to enter to win, you will be able to place an entry through the link posted here between Feb. 16 and March 31.

Mitsubishi has announced that the first 2022 Outlander vehicles coming to the U.S. will load onto vessels in the near future. These vehicles should be arriving at dealerships shortly after the global debut.