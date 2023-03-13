No Comments

2023 Buick Encore GX Overview

Photo: Buick

Efficient performance, a versatile interior, and an array of standard technologies help the Encore GX lead the way as Buick’s most popular vehicle. For 2023, this small SUV is available in Preferred, Select, and Essence trim levels.

Performance and efficiency

The 2023 Buick Encore GX comes standard with a 1.2-liter turbo engine that achieves 137 horsepower, 162 lb-ft of torque, and up to 30 mpg in combined city/highway driving. A 1.3-liter turbo is available as well, offering 155 horsepower, 174 lb-ft of torque, and an identical 30 combined mpg for FWD models. A fully independent suspension comes standard for smoother handling, and all trims are available with AWD.

Photo: Buick

Exterior design

On the exterior, the 2023 Encore GX shows off standard features like 18-inch aluminum wheels, heated side mirrors, and LED fog lamps. Roof rails, a hands-free power liftgate, and a Sport Touring package with red accents and dark wheels are available as well. The Encore GX offers eight paint color options, ranging from White Frost and Moonstone Gray to Sunset Glow and Cinnabar.

Interior features

The interior of the 2023 Encore GX seats up to five passengers and holds 23.5 cubic feet of cargo at the same time, and the split-folding rear seats can also be lowered to reveal 50.2 cubic feet of maximum cargo space. Standard QuietTuning technology on each trim keeps road noise out of the cabin. Premium interior options for the Encore GX include a power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, and a panoramic power moonroof.

Photo: Buick

Infotainment and safety tech

The 2023 Encore GX is well-stocked with modern connectivity and safety features. The standard Buick Infotainment System includes an 8-inch touch screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a selection of embedded app options. Built-in navigation and a Wi-Fi hotspot are available as well. Meanwhile, the standard Buick Driver Confidence package groups features like Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking and Front Pedestrian Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. Each trim is also available with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Rear Park Assist.

