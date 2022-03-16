2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Detailed Specs Arriving in May
It’s time to get excited! In January, Cadillac officially announced that it would be expanding the heart-pumping V-Series lineup with the 2023 Escalade. However, no additional information was included in the press release except for a few images of the Escalade with the V-Series badge. But we now have an official date for more specs and details to arrive: May 11, 2022.
Along with the January PR, Cadillac posted a 15-second video on its YouTube channel, presumably for various ad spots online and for TV. In it, we hear Cadillac spokesperson Regina King narrate while an Escalade-V zooms on screen. The video includes quick shots of the performance SUV zipping across a test track as well as a few glimpses of its sporty gauges. Meanwhile, we hear Mrs. King say, “If the true measure of character is how one handles power, then the Escalade-V is the ultimate test.”
The current V-Series lineup includes the CT5-V Blackwing, CT5-V, CT4-V Blackwing, and CT4-V sedans. The addition of the Escalade-V marks the brand’s first foray into offering a performance-based SUV. The V-Series was first introduced in 2004 on the CTS-V. It housed a powerful V8 engine under its hood while also adding larger shocks and a track-ready suspension.
To help introduce the all-new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, the brand recruited award-winning producer and artist Maffio. The Dominican musician created beats inspired by the Escalade-V’s engine roar in a quick 7-second video announcing the vehicle’s reveal date.
The pulse-pounding specs for the Escalade-V are set to be released on the Cadillac website, but we’ll also be reporting on all of the noteworthy aspects of this thrilling new vehicle.
