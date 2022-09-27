No Comments

2023 Cadillac XT5 Overview

Photo: Cadillac

Now in its sixth model year, the 2023 Cadillac XT5 arrives with a few new exterior colors, updated infotainment tech, and a standard compact spare tire on all trims. While still in its first generation, the new XT5 is being marketed as a “remarkably driven compact luxury SUV” by Cadillac.

What’s new on the 2023 Cadillac XT5?

As mentioned, the 2023 XT5 arrives with three new exterior paint colors: Argent Silver Metallic, Opulent Blue Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat. The SUV is also available in five other sophisticated colors, like Latte Metallic and Stellar Black Metallic.

On Premium Luxury and Sport trims, the Cadillac User Experience (CUE) infotainment system with Embedded Navigation is now standard. Previously, this system was only an available add-on for these models. However, all new Cadillac XT5 trims now have a standard compact spare tire.

Exterior

The exterior of the 2023 Cadillac XT5 hasn’t changed much outside of new color options. Highlights for the SUV include jewel-like LED headlamps, available 20-inch statement-making wheels, and an available hands-free power liftgate. The XT5 Sport trim turns heads even more with accents like roof rails, a mesh grille, side-window surround, and red brake calipers.

Photo: Cadillac

Performance

Right from the start, the new Cadillac XT5 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that delivers 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. But the XT5 Sport elevates your drive even further with its 310-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 engine that generates 271 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission for smooth shifting.

Fuel efficiency for the 2023 Cadillac XT5 trims:

Luxury & Premium Luxury FWD – 22/29/24 MPG City/Highway/Combined

Luxury & Premium Luxury AWD – 21/27/23 MPG City/Highway/Combined

Sport AWD – 18/26/21 MPG City/Highway/Combined

Front-wheel drive is standard for the Luxury and Premium Luxury trims while the Sport trim comes with standard all-wheel drive. However, you can easily upgrade to all-wheel drive on those two lower trims. Other Sport-specific performance features include Brembo brakes, chassis with real-time damping suspension, and a heavy-duty cooling system.

Interior

Inside, the Cadillac XT5 shines with premium materials and high-quality features. You can outfit your Cadillac SUV with cut-and-sewn leather, carbon-fiber trim, natural wood trim, and Galvano accents. Heated front seats are standard across all models, as is an eight-way power driver seat. You can upgrade to even more luxury with amenities like a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and an UltraView panoramic sunroof.

Photo: Cadillac

Technology

New for 2023 on Luxury and Premium Luxury models is the Cadillac User Experience infotainment system with standard embedded navigation. You can elevate your in-vehicle tech with an available Wi-Fi hotspot that lets you connect up to seven devices. Connect your smartphone wirelessly via Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or dual Bluetooth connectivity.

Other available tech highlights include the Night Vision system with a thermal image that detects pedestrians or large animals, Amazon Alexa Built-In, and the Bose Performance Series 14-speaker audio system.

Safety

The Cadillac Smart System suite of driver-assist features is standard on every 2023 Cadillac XT5. This includes features like Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Safety Alert Seat, Rear Seat Reminder, Rear Park Assist, HD Rear Vision Camera, and Teen Driver. You can also opt for even more via Lane Changer Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and a washer for the rear camera.