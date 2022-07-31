No Comments

2023 Cadillac XT6 Overview

2023 Cadillac XT6 interior

Photo: Cadillac

After the Escalade, the XT6 is the second-largest SUV you can get from Cadillac. As the SUV enters the 2023 model year, it arrives with a handful of changes as part of a mid-cycle refresh.

Exterior

Cadillac is swapping out three colors for the new XT6. Satin Steel Metallic, Dark Moon Blue Metallic, and Infrared Tintcoat are making their exit. Meanwhile, Radiant Red Tintcoat, Opulent Blue Metallic, and Argent Silver Metallic are added.

Exterior highlights on the 2023 Cadillac XT6 include 18- to 21-inch wheels in various colors and finishes, an available bright grille, standard roof rails, available gloss black accents, LED lighting, a power liftgate (and available hands-free version), and a couple of add-on aesthetic packages.

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Performance

There’s a bit of powertrain versatility with the 2023 XT6. The standard engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that delivers 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. When you choose the Premium Luxury or Sport models, you get a larger, brawnier 3.6-liter V6 engine that pumps out 310 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-liter engine gets 21 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway while the V6 gets 18 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway.

Interior

Inside the seven-passenger SUV are upscale features like a power driver’s seat with power lumbar support, a cabin humidity sensor, an available head-up display, an available heated steering wheel, standard heated front seats, and an available seatback organizer. Similar to the XT6’s exterior options, the many add-on packages — like Onyx and Platinum — add certain aesthetic features.

Photo: Cadillac

Technology

An 8-inch diagonal multi-touch color screen with voice recognition technology is standard, while navigation is added to the Premium Luxury and Sport models. Other standard tech includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Teen Driver, six USB ports, and connected apps. Unlike the smaller XT4, an eight-speaker Bose premium audio system is standard while that upgrades to a 14-speaker Bose system on the upper two trims.

Safety

You’ll find a host of driver-assist systems on the new Cadillac XT6, including standard features like Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, an HD rear vision camera, Intelligent Brake Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and more. For even more security, you can add available features like Night Vision, a surround vision camera system, Rear Pedestrian Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control.