Ford Shakes 2023 Maverick Up with New Tremor Trim

Maverick Tremor says here’s mud in your eye (and everywhere else)

Photo: Ford

The order banks are open for the 2023 Ford Maverick, and if you’re one of the folks who waited to get your hands on one because you’d hoped for a more capable off-road option, your patience (or inability to secure one before it sold out) is paying off. Ford is bringing the popular Tremor package to the Maverick for 2023, making its red-hot compact pickup even spicier. Try not to burn your tongue.

Tremor beefs up Maverick with advanced AWD, Trail Control

Following successful Tremor offerings for the Ranger, F-150, and Super Duty, the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor adds another dimension of awesomeness to the reigning North American Truck of the Year. Available for XLT and Lariat trucks equipped with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost, the Tremor package adds a 1-inch lift, fresh springs and shocks, and a new all-wheel-drive system with a twin-clutch rear-drive unit with differential lock.

Ford makes the Maverick even more undeniable

Photo: Ford

The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor also gets Trail Control, which makes tackling tough trails simpler by managing throttle and braking while you focus your efforts on steering. A heavy-duty transmission cooler and beefed-up half-shafts round out the package, which comes in at a tidy $2,995 MSRP. Not bad if you’re looking for something that can put in work on the weekend.

Looks-wise, the Maverick Tremor has a unique style that sets it apart from the other three models in the lineup. We’re talking blacked-out exterior details, Tremor Orange front tow hooks, and powerful-looking 17-inch wheels with Tremor Orange pockets. Inside the cabin, you get Onyx Black seating with Tremor Orange stitching and logo embroidery. And you can add a Tremor Appearance Package for $1,495 that tosses in a Carbonized Gray roof and mirror caps as well as unique graphics.

2023 Ford Maverick Tremor goes on sale in September

2023 Ford Maverick Tremor also offers 2,000 pounds of towing, 1,200 pounds of payload

Photo: Ford

One thing that shouldn’t change is the impressive value proposition Ford serves up with the Maverick. Barring a substantial uptick in pricing, the XLT should hit at or below $30,000 with the Tremor and Tremor Appearance Packages. With both packages, the top-line Maverick Larits should come in around $35K.

The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor will be available for retail order in September. Production should kick off sometime this fall.