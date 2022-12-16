No Comments

2023 GMC Yukon Overview

Photo: GMC

The 2023 GMC Yukon is a full-size SUV that features upscale luxury and the latest tech tools. Here’s a look at what this spacious family vehicle has to offer.

You can pick between four trim levels of the 2023 GMC Yukon: SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali.

Elevate Your Driving Experience: Shop for a GMC model today

Exterior

The GMC Yukon boasts a bold and stately design, complemented by standard features including LED exterior lighting and 18-inch aluminum wheels. The Yukon also offers plenty of functionality thanks to its standard heated side mirrors, assist steps, and roof-mounted side rails. Upgrade for more options, including a panoramic power sunroof, 20-inch machined aluminum wheels, a hands-free power liftgate, and dual exhaust outlets with polished tips. Choose the AT4 model for off-road-oriented features like custom wheels, attractive red recovery hooks, and a front fascia that’s designed to optimize off-road performance.

Interior

On the inside, the Yukon offers a spacious cabin, upscale amenities, and a wealth of tech tools. Choose between seating configurations that can accommodate seven, eight, or nine passengers — all without sacrificing on legroom for passengers across all three rows. When it comes to cargo space, the Yukon maxes out at 122.9 cubic feet with all three rows of seating folded flat. The Yukon XL offers even more space, with 144.7 cubic feet of storage room.

Enjoy comfort and convenience on your daily drive with standard amenities including tri-zone automatic climate control, power lumbar front seats, and USB charging ports spread across all three rows, so everyone can keep their phones charged. Upgrade for more comforts, including heated seats, leather seating, and a power-sliding center console.

The Yukon also makes connectivity easy with standard wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone, along with Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, and a 10.2-inch touch-screen display. Higher trims provide Google Built-In functionality for easy access to Google Play streaming services, Google Maps navigation, and Google Assistant voice commands.

Power and performance

Power your Yukon with one of three engine options. The standard 5.3-liter V8 provides 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, while the available 6.2-liter V8 offers 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. You can also opt for the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel V6, which unleashes 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. When properly equipped, the Yukon can tow up to 8,400 pounds. The larger Yukon XL maxes out at 8,300 pounds.

On top of that, the Yukon is optimal for exploring the outdoors. The adventure-oriented AT4 trim level provides two additional inches of ground clearance thanks to its Air Ride Adaptive Suspension system, all while providing a confident ride with Active Response 4WD™.

Safety

Every GMC Yukon provides reassurance on the road with the standard GMC Pro Safety package. This safety suite includes six tech tools, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, the Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam® auto high-beam headlamps, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. You can choose a higher trim level to enjoy even more smart safety features, including Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert.

Learn more about the GMC lineup. Check out our coverage of the 2023 Acadia here.