No Comments

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Overview

Photo: GMC

The GMC Hummer EV truck was introduced last year to a mixed crowd. But since its debut, the electric truck has surprised many with its capabilities and efficiency. The newest member in the Hummer lineup, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, was introduced in April.

Large and in Charge: U.S. News praises three GM models for third-row seats

Exterior

With similar styling as its truck sibling, the 2024 Hummer EV SUV features a closed back end and a power swing-out tailgate with a full-size spare tire mounted to it. The tailgate can even swing out further than the width of the vehicle with the press of a button — allowing for 48 inches of opening to load and unload gears or supplies. Additional impressive exterior features include power rear drop glass in the back, specially engineered 35-inch tires, front and rear tow hooks, its unique rectangular grille with seamless headlight integration, and the Infinity Roof with available Transparent Sky Panels that create an open-air experience.

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Interior

The cabin of the Hummer EV SUV is incredibly advanced and modern-looking. With room for five, the SUV also offers 81.8 cubic feet of total cargo space with the rear seats folded flat. Additional storage can be found under the load floor as well as in the side trim as an integrated compartment. And that’s not even counting the power eTrunk in the front of the vehicle. When it comes to seating, you’ll get to choose between the Lunar Shadow and the Lunar Horizon interiors, offering Jet Black, Taupe, and Light Gray seat trim as well as Tech Bronze accents.

Two large screens greet you as you get into the driver’s seat: the 12.3-inch Driver Information Center and the 13.4-inch color touch-screen in the center dash. On the center screen, you can use available UltraVision and its 18 camera views to see all around the SUV and even underneath. Meanwhile, the Bose 14-speaker audio system with Centerpoint technology is top-notch, providing a multisensory experience when you listen to your favorite songs.

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Performance and efficiency

Now the most important part of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV: performance. GMC describes this vehicle as “Not fast. Super fast.” With its available three-motor Ultium Drive system, the Hummer EV SUV is expected to go from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, delivers 830 horsepower, and can offer up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque. I guess you could say that’s a little impressive. The SUV also has optional CrabWalk, which utilizes the available 4-Wheel Steer system to drive diagonally at low speeds. But that’s not all; you can also add Extract Mode — a system that lifts the SUV up 6 inches so you can more easily climb over obstacles.

Winner! 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 recognized in KBB Best Resale Value Awards list

Safety

The 2024 Hummer EV SUV is equipped with the latest version of GM’s Super Cruise tech that provides a hands-free driving experience on the highway. Unfortunately, GMC hasn’t released as many details about the model’s safety features, so we can only assume that it will have some of the latest tech like lane assist, adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning, brake assist, and more.