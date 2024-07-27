No Comments

2024 Ford Super Duty Tops HD Trucks in APEAL Study

Photo: Ford

The new and improved 2024 Ford Super Duty, loaded with best-in-class features and capabilities, has racked up yet another major win. The Super Duty earned the top spot among heavy-duty pickup trucks in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL) Study.

More on the Award-Winning Super Duty: Learn what makes Ford’s biggest truck so dominant

J.D. Power’s yearly APEAL Study measures drivers’ emotional attachment to their vehicles. Ford’s heaviest hitter got the nod over its two main competitors — the Chevrolet Silverado HD and Ram 2500/3500 — by, as J.D. Power’s Frank Hanley puts it, going “above and beyond their customers’ expectations.”

“For the people, businesses, first responders, and communities that build America, Super Duty is more than a truck. It’s a tool they rely on to get the job done,” said Super Duty Chief Program Engineer Andrew Kernahan. “There’s no better recognition than one that comes from the people using the truck every day. We are honored and proud to serve our Ford Pro customers with a Built Ford Tough truck that helps to keep our country moving forward.”

Earlier this year, the Super Duty earned the coveted 2024 North American Truck of the Year Award, continuing an impressive stretch of dominance by Ford trucks. The new Super Duty stands as the most capable Ford has ever built, offering a high-output version of the legendary Power Stroke Turbo-Diesel V8 that delivers 1,250 lb-ft of torque. This allows the 2024 Ford Super Duty to achieve best-in-class gooseneck towing, topping out at a whopping 40,000 pounds.

This year’s APEAL Study polled 99,144 2024 model-year vehicle owners after 90 days with their new vehicles, asking for their feelings on 37 key vehicle attributes. Earlier this year, J.D. Power also awarded the Super Duty the title of Most Dependable Large Heavy-Duty Pickup Truck in its annual Vehicle Dependability Study, which is based on 2021 model-year vehicles.