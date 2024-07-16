No Comments

2025 Buick Envista Overview

Photo: Buick

Buick’s newest, smallest, and most affordable SUV is ready for its second model year. With its low starting price, versatile coupe-like design, and plentiful standard features, the 2025 Buick Envista remains a leading choice for value-conscious drivers. Like the brand’s other vehicles, the Envista comes in Preferred, Sport Touring, and Avenir trim levels.

Photo: Buick

Performance

Under the hood, each 2025 Envista trim carries a 1.2-liter turbo engine that’s good for 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque, along with up to 32 mpg on the highway and 28 mpg in the city. New for 2025, remote start comes standard for the Envista. A six-speed automatic transmission and FWD are standard as well, and the independent Ride and Handling suspension helps the vehicle handle smoothly and responsively. QuietTuning with active noise cancellation ensures a relaxed and hushed ride inside the cabin.

Photo: Buick

Exterior design

Thanks to its curved coupe-like silhouette, the 2025 Envista is perhaps Buick’s most visually distinctive SUV. Standard features like 17-inch aluminum wheels, LED lamps and wing-shaped light signatures, and heated side mirrors contribute both style and utility. You can also opt for premium upgrades like a power moonroof and a power liftgate. The Sport Touring trim flaunts sporty flair with its mesh grille and 18-inch black wheels. Or select Avenir for luxurious touches like 19-inch Pearl Nickel wheels and a chrome-accented grille.

Photo: Buick

Interior features

In the cabin, the 2025 Buick Envista supplies standard features like cloth/leatherette upholstery, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and USB charging ports for both rows. You can also opt for a power driver seat, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. There’s room for up to five passengers — and even though the Envista is classified as a subcompact vehicle, it still provides 38.7 inches of rear legroom. The trunk fits 20.7 cubic feet of cargo, or 42 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks folded flat.

Photo: Buick

Infotainment and safety tech

All 2025 Envista models come standard with a 19-inch ultrawide touch screen and digital instrument cluster. This system provides easy access to wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands-free calling, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and SiriusXM satellite radio. The Envista is well-equipped with standard safety technologies, too. These include Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Park Assist (which is new for 2025). You can also add Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and other advanced driver-assistance options.

