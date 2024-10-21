No Comments

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV Adds New Trim Level — and Even More Range

The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV LT

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Silverado EV is powering up for 2025 with a new LT model, additional features and price levels, and — most importantly — beefed-up battery capacity and driving range.

The new Silverado EV LT

The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV LT comes in a standard Extended Range configuration that provides 408 miles of EPA-estimated driving range and carries a starting MSRP of $75,195. This model boasts 12,500 pounds of towing capacity and a max payload rating of 1,800 pounds. Other highlights for the LT trim include 18-inch aluminum wheels, the six-function Multi-Flex Tailgate, and a 17.7-inch center infotainment display. Its six paint color options include an exclusive Blue Smoke Metallic shade.

LT is also available with a Premium Package upgrade that offers 390 miles of range while adding features like 22-inch wheels, the Multi-Flex Midgate, and Super Cruise hands-free driving. This configuration starts at $81,995.

Expanded RST options

For 2025, the Silverado EV offers a pair of RST configurations as well. Extended Range models can travel up to 390 miles on a single charge and start at $89,395. Beating the 2024 model by 20 miles, Max Range RST models boast up to 460 miles of driving range and are available for a starting price of $97,895.

492 miles of max range for fleet-only WT

The Silverado EV lineup saves its most impressive range advancements for the WT trim level — but keep in mind that this model is only available for commercial fleet customers. For 2025, WT comes in a Max Range configuration that boasts up to 492 miles of driving range. Its starting MSRP is $77,795. Also available is an Extended Range option that’s good for up to 422 miles at a time and starts at $69,495.

According to Chevy, each of these Silverado EV models will be available to purchase later in 2024.