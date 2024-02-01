No Comments

New 2025 Ford Explorer Beefs Up the Tech, Trims Down the Trims

The new-look 2025 Ford Explorer ST in Vapor Blue Metallic

Photo: Ford

Ford is giving its bestselling Explorer a big overhaul for 2025, making it the first under the Blue Oval to feature the Ford Digital Experience and the latest to receive BlueCruise hands-free technology. The 2025 Explorer will also see several aesthetic enhancements — including a fresh interior with new soft-touch materials — and a more refined trim lineup.

The 2025 Ford Explorer, set to arrive this spring, adds an Active model as the entry option and drops the XLT, Timberline, Limited, and King Ranch from years past. The new, simplified lineup — rounded out by the ST-Line, ST, and Platinum — promises more value and availability of high-end features across the board. A prime example: The St-Line, ST, and Platinum all come with Ford BlueCruise hardware built-in and a complimentary 90-day trial. As with current model-year BlueCruise-equipped vehicles, the 2025 Explorer will offer monthly and annual Connected Services plans.

New-look interior gives the 2025 Ford Explorer a high-end feel

Photo: Ford

Even more notably, the 2025 Explorer debuts the Ford Digital Experience infotainment platform, the successor to SYNC. The Ford Digital Experience emphasizes voice control — though it comes standard with a 13.2-inch touchscreen — letting drivers easily leverage Google Assistant and Alexa Built-In on the go. And while the vehicle is parked, drivers can stream on YouTube and Prime Video, browse the web on Google Chrome and Vivaldi, and game with Google Play. And thanks to FordPass Connect with 5G and Ford Power-Up over-the-air updates, these features will continuously improve and expand over time.

Meet the New 2025 Ford Explorer

The 2025 Explorer brings back the two-engine lineup from the current model year, with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost serving as the standard on every model but the ST, which gets the 400-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. The Explorer ST also gets new options like Vapor Blue Metallic exterior paint (also optional for the Active and ST-Line), a contrast black-painted roof, and 21-inch Magnetite-painted aluminum wheels. As an added bonus, Explorer ST-Line and ST buyers get a complimentary ST Driving Experience at their choice of the Utah or North Carolina Ford Performance Racing Schools.

Models like the Platinum (left) and ST (right) boast distinct grilles

Photo: Ford

The 2025 Ford Explorer also gets updated inside and out, sporting unique grilles for all four models, seven wheel options, and five custom packages for select models. The latter includes a Platinum Ultimate package for the Platinum trim, which adds the 400-horsepower V6, 21-inch Dark Alloy wheels, and Premium Sanctuary Leather seating with Tri-Diamond Micro-Perforated inserts. Speaking of the interior, the 2025 Explorer moves the dashboard forward to emphasize spaciousness and adds wrap-and-stitch soft-touch surfaces for a more luxurious feel right out of the gate.

Orders for the 2025 Ford Explorer open today with launch expected in Q2 2024.