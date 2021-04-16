No Comments

3 Nissan Models Make US News’ List of Safest Cars of 2021

2021 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

If you are looking for a safe small car, you have three options in the 2021 Nissan lineup. The editors at U.S. News & World Report named the 2021 Nissan Leaf, 2021 Nissan Versa, and 2021 Nissan Sentra to its list of the Safest Small Cars of 2021.

To determine the list, the editors pulled ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, National Traffic Safety Administration, and the pub’s safety scores along with the list of available safety tech for each vehicle.

Nissan Leaf

Photo: Nissan

2021 Nissan Leaf

Although its driving range falls short of some EVs on the market, the U.S. editors praised the model’s standard driver assistance systems including forward collision warning, rearview camera, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. It also boasts standard lane keep assist and blind spot monitoring to help with stressful lane changes on busy highways. It earned a five star overall safety rating from the NHTSA and achieved a “Good” score in three of the IIHS’ crash tests.

2021 Nissan Versa

Photo: Nissan

2021 Nissan Versa

The 2021 Nissan Versa offers plenty of safety for a reasonable price, which means you will feel confident behind the wheel without obliterating your auto budget.

“If you’re shopping for a car with lots of standard safety features, the Nissan Versa offers this equipment at a price that almost no rivals can match,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Zach Doell. “For just under $15,000, the Versa comes packed with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, automatic high-beam headlights, lane departure warning, and a rearview camera.”

2021 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

2021 Nissan Sentra

With a recent redesign, the 2021 Nissan Sentra boasts more standard safety features than ever before, leading most of its class competitors. Tech such as blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and automatic high-beam headlights make the 2021 Sentra quite a valuable bargain in terms of safety thanks to its under $20,000-MSRP, according to Doell. When equipped with specific headlights, the 2021 Nissan Sentra earns a Top Safety Pick rating from the IIHS.

