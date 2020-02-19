No Comments

3 of the Most Pet-Friendly Buick Models

If you’re one of the 80 percent of Americans who drive with a canine co-pilot, you probably care about your pet’s comfort and safety. That’s why we’ve put together this quick and easy guide to help you choose the perfect Buick model for your canine companions.

Fuel-Efficient Fun: The 2020 Buick Encore GX

2020 Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

Back in 2018, the Buick Encore was recognized by Autotrader for its pet-friendly features, and in 2015, the American Kennel Club gave the Encore two paws up for it dog-friendly design. With this pedigree in mind, it’s only natural that the larger Encore GX also earns a Best-in-Show award for its many canine comforts. This spacious crossover boasts a maximum cargo volume of 50.2 cubic feet, as well as a flat cargo floor with tie-downs, making it ideal for securing pet crates. Plus, its tinted glass helps to keep the sun out of your pup’s eyes. The similarly sized Buick Envision also boasts many of the same Fido-friendly conveniences.

2020 Buick Enclave

Photo: Buick

If you’re looking to transport both kids and dogs, go with the roomy 2020 Buick Enclave. It can seat seven passengers, and thanks to its folding seats, everyone can have enough room to stretch out. Behind the third row, you’ll find 23.6 cubic feet. If your pup needs more space, fold down the third row for 58 cubes of room. And with all of the back seats folded flat, the Enclave offers 97.6 cubic feet of room. In addition to its spacious cabin, it offers easy-to-clean leather seats, an available moonroof, and standard tri-zone automatic climate control to keep even the fluffiest passengers comfortable.

Don’t Cramp Your Canine: Choose a 2020 Buick Enclave

2020 Buick Regal TourX

Photo: Buick

Look, it’s no secret that the Buick Regal TourX isn’t GM’s most popular model. Despite that, it has a wealth of features that make it a perfect pet wagon. The Regal TourX boasts a low loading height and a hatchback, so it’s easy for Fido to enter and exit. And if you fold down the rear seats, your pup will have 73.5 cubic feet to roam. If you’d rather have your four-legged friend strapped into a seat, the Regal TourX offers plenty of back-seat headroom and legroom, so your dog won’t feel cramped.

In addition to choosing one of these dog-friendly models, there are other ways to pamper your pooch. For an even safer and more comfortable ride, consider investing in a safety harness or a dog ramp for easy boarding.