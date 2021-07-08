No Comments

4 Nissan Models Make U.S. News’ Safest Cars List

2021 Nissan Altima

Photo: Nissan

Year after year, Nissan has released innovative safety technologies in its vehicles. And, the automaker’s efforts are getting attention. Four 2021 Nissan models were named to the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 22 Safest Cars of 2021.

To determine the list, the editors relied on their pub’s safety scores, which were calculated after reviewing crash test scores and ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

2021 Nissan models that earned spots on the list are the Versa, Sentra, Altima, and Maxima.

2021 Nissan Versa

Photo: Nissan

Despite its affordable price tag (the lowest of any car on the list), the 2021 Nissan Versa received praise from the editors for its admirable crash test scores. In side and moderate overlap front crashworthiness tests, the sleek sedan earned a “Good” score, the agency’s highest test rating. The NHTSA gave the 2021 Versa five stars for overall safety and side crash safety. It received four stars for frontal crash and rollover safety.

2021 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

The 2021 Nissan Sentra took its place on the list thanks to its abundance of standard safety features, which makes its approximate $20,000 price tag even more impressive. Among the standard tech that grabbed the pub’s attention include forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, automatic high-beam headlights, and automatic emergency braking. It earned five stars from the NHTSA for overall safety, side crash safety, and rollover safety. Frontal crash safety was rated with four stars by the agency.

2021 Nissan Altima

The 2021 Nissan Altima took home the highest safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety — Top Safety Pick+. Just like the Sentra, the 2021 Altima also boasts a long list of standard safety features.

2021 Nissan Maxima

Photo: Nissan

The 2021 Nissan Maxima also earned top honors from the IIHS with a Top Safety Pick+ rating for vehicles built after November 2020. The NHTSA gave it five stars for overall safety, frontal crash safety, side crash safety, and rollover safety.

If you prioritize safety tech and features in your car search, you have four great options to consider from Nissan.