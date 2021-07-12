No Comments

4 Reasons It Is Time For a New Car

Photo: The News Wheel

Car maintenance is part of owning a car, but sometimes the maintenance, repairs, and service become too much. But, maintenance demands aren’t the only reason to sell your car. If the car you are currently driving is showing the following signs, it’s time to sell it and get behind the wheel of a new vehicle.

Maintenance 101: Summer car care tips

“From frequent breakdowns and high repair costs to poor performance and unreliability, scooting around in a subpar ride can be downright terrifying,” warns GOBankingRates.com writer Andrew Lisa.

Dwindling value

You were strategic with the vehicle you purchased, weighing reliability scores and resale value. But, as time has gone by, that resale value has started to disappear. If you want any return on your investment, selling sooner than later might be in your best interests financially.

Mileage milestone

If your car is nearing 100,000 miles, it has served you well. But, chances are, the performance you’ve trusted for years may start to diminish, repair costs might increase, and your car’s resale value may be less than ever before.

Visible damage

Signs of rust indicate your car is well past its prime. There are measures you can take to help the issue, but once rust appears, you will be in a constant fight.

“Oxidation can attack everything from the doors and the exhaust to the suspension and the vulnerable undercarriage. It’s one of the first things savvy used car buyers try to spot. So when you see rust begin to emerge, it’s time to consider whether you should offload your car while you still can,” advises Lisa.

Lacking safety technologies

Automakers are constantly improving safety systems and tech, and although it’s hard to keep up with the latest tech, you shouldn’t have to settle for a car that has outdated safety tech, according to Lisa. Advanced driver assist technologies are widely available on new cars today, no matter the price point and automaker.

Available Now: 2022 Chevrolet Blazer