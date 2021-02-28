No Comments

4 Ways to Prioritize Your Health On a Road Trip

A road trip is a chance to throw caution to the wind (in theory, of course) and embrace the open road. It’s synonymous with fun, freedom, and sometimes, really horrible foods. Road snacks are often salty, fatty, and greasy. But, you can take a road trip without sabotaging your diet or derailing your healthy lifestyle.

“A vacation doesn’t have to completely unravel all that hard work you’ve been doing at home to stay healthy. In fact, maintaining your fitness routine on the road will give you the energy and stamina you need to explore your destination,” Travel Channel host Christine Pitkanen writes on HGTV.com.

Pack for fitness

If you bring along your workout gear, you’ll be more likely to get a workout in.

Shorten the sweat session

At home, your schedule is more consistent. You can make time for longer workouts. On a road trip, your days are less structured, which is part of the fun of getting away! But, that doesn’t mean you can’t put aside 20 to 30 minutes for a quick workout. Any minutes you put toward fitness during your getaway will pay off when you get home and return to your usual, more rigorous workout schedule.

Embrace your destination

Working out at a gym may be your go-to when you’re at home. But, that doesn’t mean you have to do the same thing during your road trip. Instead, Pitkanen recommends using your destination as your gym away from home.

“Find a green space and do some crunches. Sprint up city steps. Do jumping jacks or burpees on the waterfront,” she advises.

Snack on healthy options

Road trip snacks can be more than chips, popcorn, or candy. If you pack healthy options like fruit or cut-up veggies, you can keep your health on track.