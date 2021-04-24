4 Ways To Use Your Tax Return on a Car
While there are countless ways to allocate tax return funds, why not spend it on a car? Whether you already own a vehicle or are currently shopping for a newer one, here are four ways to use your tax refund check on a car.
Splurge on New Tires: Find new tires the easy way
Pay down a car loan
One of the best ways to use a tax refund is to lower the balance you still owe on a current car loan, as Edmunds’ Ronald Montoya recommends. This will help you pay off the loan faster so you can enjoy putting your name on the vehicle’s title sooner — and basking in the freedom that comes from having no monthly car payment.
Invest in new parts
Spring is a great time to treat your vehicle to some new parts or some much-needed service, as Montoya advises. New tires, wheels, and brake pads are three purposeful items to use your tax refund on. And a major tune-up is a great way to optimize your vehicle’s efficiency and prepare it for upcoming road trips.
Customize with accessories
You can also put your tax refund toward rejuvenating your car with some fresh accessories, as Montoya suggests. Update the cabin with seat covers and all-weather floor mats. Splurge on a backseat entertainment system to keep young ones quieter on road trips. Or upgrade to the waterproof speakers and subwoofer system to take your camping trips and tailgating parties to new heights.
Make a down payment on a new car
If it’s time to say goodbye to your old car, you could put your tax return toward the down payment of a new car. Per Montoya, it’s a great way to curb the cost of a new vehicle so you can bring home the model you’ve been daydreaming about.
Check out this article for inspiration when shopping for car accessories. And here are some tips to help you save up for a down payment if your tax refund doesn’t stretch that far and you need to wait a bit before bringing home a new car.
Smart Shopper: Know how the Trax and Trailblazer differ
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming in Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, motorcycling, visiting nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, thrifting, decorating, crafting, woodburning, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie. See more articles by Whitney.