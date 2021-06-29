No Comments

5 Products to Improve Your Family Road Trip

Planning a road trip with your family takes a lot of time, effort, and let’s face it, stuff. On top of clothes, beach gear, snacks, toiletries, and sources of entertainment, you’re probably worried about where it’s all going to go. Although I don’t want to add to your clutter burden, the following products are worth your attention.

Ready for an Upgrade? 2021 Chevy Trailblazer is one of the coolest cars under $20,000

Multipurpose essential

Staying entertained and eating on the go are two sides of the road trip coin. If you invest in a lap desk that can convert into a secure place to hold snacks and drinks, your kid will be a happy camper.

Toilet on the go

Potty breaks never adhere to your pit stop schedule. Packing a portable or travel potty can help alleviate the stress of when your kid needs to go and you’re nowhere near a rest stop or gas station.

Motion soothers

If you or your little one suffers from motion sickness, being trapped in a car for hours is a nightmare. There are plenty of options that can help curb motion sickness on the market, but Reviewed.com writer Eden Strong recommends acupressure bands from SEA-BAND.

“Seabands work by applying gentle acupressure to the inside of your wrist by design of a simple elastic bracelet containing a plastic stud. A natural option with no contraindications, Seabands are reusable and washable,” Strong adds.

Sun coverage

Road trip travel is exhausting, and if you want your kids to get quality naps, it’s important to shield their eyes from the glaring sun. Window shades that affix to the car window can offer the protection your child needs, allowing them to rest well.

Cozy and outdoor blankets

Even though the summer heat is intense, inside the car will be an air-conditioned freezer. A cozy blanket can make the ride more enjoyable for your kids. Also, be sure to pack an outdoor blanket, notes Strong, so you and your family are always ready for an impromptu picnic.

“Every road tripper needs to get out and stretch their legs from time to time and often the best time to do that is when it’s time for a meal,” according to Strong.

Comfortable Space: Chevrolet vehicles with the roomiest second rows