5-Year Cost to Own Awards Go to Nissan LEAF and Armada

Nissan LEAF

Photo: Nissan

There is so much to consider when purchasing a new car. First, you have to decide on a brand you trust, a model that meets your needs, and of course, most importantly, a price that fits your budget. But, the cost of a vehicle does not end with the sticker price. When buying a car, you must factor in many costs including fuel and depreciation. Figuring out the cost of ownership of a vehicle can make your purchase a success or failure. To help you crunch the numbers and figure out a realistic picture of the “cost of ownership,” the team at Kelley Blue Book does extensive research to determine winners of their 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.

This year’s awards single out two 2021 Nissan models, the LEAF and Armada, as winners. This is the fourth year in a row the Nissan LEAF has earned the award, while the Armada earned 2021 honors in the Full-Size SUV segment.

“Choosing a car with low ownership costs can help shoppers save a significant amount of money over time – often several hundred and sometimes even thousands of dollars – so it’s worthwhile to research the cost to own details of any new car you’re considering,” said Eric Ibara, director of residual values for Kelley Blue Book.

2021 Nissan LEAF

The Nissan LEAF is the automaker’s popular all-electric vehicle. For 2021, you can choose between the LEAF and the LEAF PLUS, which boasts an extended driving range. Packed with advanced driver-assist technologies, the EVs offer the Safety Shield 360 suite as a standard feature.

2021 Nissan Armada

Photo: Nissan

Serving as the automaker’s flagship SUV, the Nissan Armada offers plenty of modern connectivity tech including standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Wi-Fi. Wireless smartphone charging is available. When properly equipped, the Armada can tow a maximum weight of 8,500 pounds, a best-in-class standard rating.