636,000 Engines at Risk: What Stellantis Didn’t Tell You

In a big move affecting hundreds of thousands of car owners, Stellantis is recalling 636,000 vehicles due to possible engine hiccups linked to the camshaft drive chain. This recall is a pretty big deal as it shines a light on vehicle safety and reliability for drivers around the world. The cars in question all sport a specific engine model that’s shown signs of trouble over the past few years, stirring up worry among owners and industry watchers.

Recall details

The recall hits vehicles with the 1.5-liter BlueHDI four-cylinder diesel engine, made between October 2017 and January 2023. The main issue? The camshaft drive chain might cause engine problems if it isn’t fixed. Luckily, Stellantis caught the problem and switched to a new version of the chain in early 2023, setting a sturdier path for future models.

Stellantis is stepping up with a solid customer support plan. They’re covering 100% of parts and labor costs for affected vehicles up to 10 years or 149,129 miles, so owners won’t be stuck with the bill. Their technicians will even use cool tech—an app that records engine noise—to check the chain for any wear. If wear is spotted, they’ll swap out the chain for a thicker version (upgrading from 7 mm to 8 mm) to boost durability. If there’s no wear, a simple oil change and a software update will do the trick.

Affected models and support for owners

A bunch of popular models from several brands under Stellantis are in the recall mix, including:

Citroën : C3 III, C3 Aircross, C4 III, C4 Cactus, C5 Aircross, Berlingo III, (C4) SpaceTourer, Jumpy.

: C3 III, C3 Aircross, C4 III, C4 Cactus, C5 Aircross, Berlingo III, (C4) SpaceTourer, Jumpy. DS Automobiles : DS 3 (Crossback), DS 4 II, DS 7 (Crossback).

: DS 3 (Crossback), DS 4 II, DS 7 (Crossback). Peugeot : 208 II, 2008 II, 308 II, 308 III, 508 II, 3008 II, 5008 II, Rifter, Partner III, Traveller, Expert III.

: 208 II, 2008 II, 308 II, 308 III, 508 II, 3008 II, 5008 II, Rifter, Partner III, Traveller, Expert III. Opel/Vauxhall: Corsa F, Mokka B, Astra L, Crossland (X), Grandland (X), Combo Life, Combo Cargo, Vivaro, Zafira Life.

For those who ended up paying extra for repairs before the fix was announced in early July 2023, Stellantis has set up an online hub where owners can request reimbursements for expenses incurred between January 1st, 2023, and June 30th, 2025. Just a heads-up: while maintenance and diagnostic work needs to follow the brand’s guidelines to qualify, it doesn’t have to be done within the brand’s own workshop—giving owners some breathing room.

Past and related issues

Stellantis isn’t new to troubles with this engine. In the past, there were problems with AdBlue tanks that led to situations where engines wouldn’t start at all (think error messages like “Antipollution fault” sparked by unusual oxidation in the urea pump motors). To help those affected back then, a compensation platform was launched about six months ago to get things sorted quickly.

The company is also working on other automotive headaches, such as addressing issues with Takata airbags and handling well-known glitches with the PureTech three-cylinder engines.

Technical fixes and what’s ahead

The BlueHDI engine, also known internally as “DV5,” first hit the scene in 2017 with the launch of the second-generation Peugeot 308. Since that debut, there have been a ton of tweaks—ranging from updated tensioners and casings to modified exhaust valves—all aimed at making the engine perform better and last longer.

Stellantis is keeping the lines open with customers by offering dedicated compensation platforms on the websites of Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel/Vauxhall, Fiat, and Peugeot. This way, drivers can easily get the info and help they need whenever it shows up.

All in all, the steps taken by Stellantis show how dedicated they are to keeping their cars safe and reliable for everyone—from loyal customers to the hardworking teams behind the scenes.