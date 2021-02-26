No Comments

7 Hyundai Vehicles Make 2021 Car and Driver Editors’ Choice List

The Elantra is one of seven Hyundai models on Car and Driver’s 2021 Editors’ Choice list

Photo: Hyundai

Every year, Car and Driver editors comb through more than 400 vehicles to find the very best options in 32 segments. For 2021, Hyundai emerged as a big winner — seven of the automaker’s vehicles were included on the publication’s influential Editors’ Choice list.

The Latest from Hyundai: Here’s what’s new in the 2021 lineup

Editors analyze quite a bit of data and market research to come up with this list. Only models they’ve personally test-driven are included. At the heart of the process, though, is a simple question: Would editors feel comfortable recommending a vehicle to a friend or family member?

Here’s a closer look at the seven Hyundai cars and SUVs that impressed Car and Driver’s editors the most with their safety, reliability, drivability, and features.

The 2021 Hyundai Accent

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Accent

According to editors, the Hyundai Accent transcends the subcompact car segment with its mature looks and high-quality interior. This makes the Accent a great option for drivers who want a stylish ride for a budget-friendly price.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Elantra

“Wow” is a word that popped up in editors’ evaluation of the redesigned Hyundai Elantra. This compact sedan made a big impression with its eye-catching exterior style, fun new N Line trim, and lineup of high-value features.

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Sonata

The editors of Car and Driver loved the “classy” Hyundai Sonata, elevating it as a top family sedan for its comfortable interior, strong fuel economy, generous features, and segment-leading value.

The 2021 Hyundai Veloster N

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Veloster N

The Hyundai Veloster N takes its place among Car and Driver editors’ top sport compact cars by offering exciting turbo performance, affordability, and a striking three-door hatchback look that stands out in the segment.

Fun and Practical on the Go: The Hyundai Kona is an ideal SUV for active lifestyles

The 2021 Hyundai Kona

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Kona

In the subcompact SUV segment, editors appreciated what they called the Hyundai Kona’s “cheeky design.” They also praised its dynamic available turbo engine, fun-to-drive characteristics, and bounty of standard features.

The 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Kona Electric

One of just two all-electric SUVs on Car and Driver’s list, the Hyundai Kona Electric drew recognition from editors for its responsive handling, driving range of over 250 miles, and long-lasting warranty.

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Palisade

The Hyundai Palisade’s easy-to-use dashboard layout, spacious interior, high-value trim levels, and segment-leading features won praise from editors, who pronounced this midsize three-row SUV a “well-rounded package.”

Get the latest on Hyundai awards, new models, and more by following our coverage here at The News Wheel.