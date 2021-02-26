 Added on February 26, 2021  Caleb Cook   , , , , , , , ,
7 Hyundai Vehicles Make 2021 Car and Driver Editors’ Choice List

Rear side view of 2021 Hyundai Elantra driving down road
The Elantra is one of seven Hyundai models on Car and Driver’s 2021 Editors’ Choice list
Photo: Hyundai

Every year, Car and Driver editors comb through more than 400 vehicles to find the very best options in 32 segments. For 2021, Hyundai emerged as a big winner — seven of the automaker’s vehicles were included on the publication’s influential Editors’ Choice list.

Editors analyze quite a bit of data and market research to come up with this list. Only models they’ve personally test-driven are included. At the heart of the process, though, is a simple question: Would editors feel comfortable recommending a vehicle to a friend or family member?  

Here’s a closer look at the seven Hyundai cars and SUVs that impressed Car and Driver’s editors the most with their safety, reliability, drivability, and features.

Front side view of parked 2021 Hyundai Accent
The 2021 Hyundai Accent
Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Accent

According to editors, the Hyundai Accent transcends the subcompact car segment with its mature looks and high-quality interior. This makes the Accent a great option for drivers who want a stylish ride for a budget-friendly price.

Side view of 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line driving down road
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line
Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Elantra

“Wow” is a word that popped up in editors’ evaluation of the redesigned Hyundai Elantra. This compact sedan made a big impression with its eye-catching exterior style, fun new N Line trim, and lineup of high-value features.

Rear side view of parked 2021 Hyundai Sonata
The 2021 Hyundai Sonata
Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Sonata

The editors of Car and Driver loved the “classy” Hyundai Sonata, elevating it as a top family sedan for its comfortable interior, strong fuel economy, generous features, and segment-leading value.

Rear side view of Hyundai Veloster N driving down road at high speed
The 2021 Hyundai Veloster N
Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Veloster N

The Hyundai Veloster N takes its place among Car and Driver editors’ top sport compact cars by offering exciting turbo performance, affordability, and a striking three-door hatchback look that stands out in the segment.

Front side view of 2021 Hyundai Kona driving down road
The 2021 Hyundai Kona
Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Kona

In the subcompact SUV segment, editors appreciated what they called the Hyundai Kona’s “cheeky design.” They also praised its dynamic available turbo engine, fun-to-drive characteristics, and bounty of standard features.

Front side view of 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric making a turn
The 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric
Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Kona Electric

One of just two all-electric SUVs on Car and Driver’s list, the Hyundai Kona Electric drew recognition from editors for its responsive handling, driving range of over 250 miles, and long-lasting warranty.

Front side view of parked 2021 Hyundai Palisade
Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Palisade

The Hyundai Palisade’s easy-to-use dashboard layout, spacious interior, high-value trim levels, and segment-leading features won praise from editors, who pronounced this midsize three-row SUV a “well-rounded package.”

