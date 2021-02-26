7 Hyundai Vehicles Make 2021 Car and Driver Editors’ Choice List
Every year, Car and Driver editors comb through more than 400 vehicles to find the very best options in 32 segments. For 2021, Hyundai emerged as a big winner — seven of the automaker’s vehicles were included on the publication’s influential Editors’ Choice list.
The Latest from Hyundai: Here’s what’s new in the 2021 lineup
Editors analyze quite a bit of data and market research to come up with this list. Only models they’ve personally test-driven are included. At the heart of the process, though, is a simple question: Would editors feel comfortable recommending a vehicle to a friend or family member?
Here’s a closer look at the seven Hyundai cars and SUVs that impressed Car and Driver’s editors the most with their safety, reliability, drivability, and features.
Hyundai Accent
According to editors, the Hyundai Accent transcends the subcompact car segment with its mature looks and high-quality interior. This makes the Accent a great option for drivers who want a stylish ride for a budget-friendly price.
Hyundai Elantra
“Wow” is a word that popped up in editors’ evaluation of the redesigned Hyundai Elantra. This compact sedan made a big impression with its eye-catching exterior style, fun new N Line trim, and lineup of high-value features.
Hyundai Sonata
The editors of Car and Driver loved the “classy” Hyundai Sonata, elevating it as a top family sedan for its comfortable interior, strong fuel economy, generous features, and segment-leading value.
Hyundai Veloster N
The Hyundai Veloster N takes its place among Car and Driver editors’ top sport compact cars by offering exciting turbo performance, affordability, and a striking three-door hatchback look that stands out in the segment.
Fun and Practical on the Go: The Hyundai Kona is an ideal SUV for active lifestyles
Hyundai Kona
In the subcompact SUV segment, editors appreciated what they called the Hyundai Kona’s “cheeky design.” They also praised its dynamic available turbo engine, fun-to-drive characteristics, and bounty of standard features.
Hyundai Kona Electric
One of just two all-electric SUVs on Car and Driver’s list, the Hyundai Kona Electric drew recognition from editors for its responsive handling, driving range of over 250 miles, and long-lasting warranty.
Hyundai Palisade
The Hyundai Palisade’s easy-to-use dashboard layout, spacious interior, high-value trim levels, and segment-leading features won praise from editors, who pronounced this midsize three-row SUV a “well-rounded package.”
Get the latest on Hyundai awards, new models, and more by following our coverage here at The News Wheel.
A longtime editor/writer and recently transplanted Hoosier, Caleb Cook lives in Xenia, Ohio. His favorite activities are reading and listening to music, although he occasionally emerges from the heap of books and vinyl records in his basement to stand blinking in the sunlight. Once fully acclimated to the outside world again, he can be observed hanging out with his wife, attempting a new recipe in the kitchen, attending movies, walking the dog, or wandering into a local brewery to inquire about what’s on tap. See more articles by Caleb.