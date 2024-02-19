No Comments

7 Gripping Thriller Novels About Cars, Driving, and the Open Road

Sudden headlights on a dark and empty highway … a getaway driver taking on one last job … a mysterious stranger who needs a ride. Cars, driving, and road trips have always been fertile territory for literary thrills and chills, and these seven suspenseful novels are no exception.

Look Both Ways by Linwood Barclay

Product Details: 384 pages (paperback)

Original Publication Date: 2022

Combining thriller, horror, and sci-fi elements, Look Both Ways is the page turning-answer to a question that might not be as far-fetched as it first sounds: What would happen if an experimental fleet of self-driving cars went rogue and started murdering people?

The Suicide Motor Club by Christopher Buehlman

Product Details: 362 pages (paperback)

Original Publication Date: 2016

In this white-knuckle horror-thriller, a band of sadistic vampires prowls the highways of 1960s America in souped-up muscle cars, causing bloody crashes and feeding on the victims — that is, until an unlikely survivor decides to fight back.

Night Driver by Ronald Colby

Product Details: 472 pages (hardcover)

Original Publication Date: 2018

After a war photographer’s wife is murdered in 1970s Los Angeles, he’s determined to hunt down her killers. With his life and career in tatters, he gets a job as a late-shift taxi driver and haunts the city’s streets in a nightmarish quest for revenge.

Metro Girl by Janet Evanovich

Product details: 384 pages (paperback)

Original publication date: 2004

An expert car mechanic looking for her missing brother and a NASCAR driver looking for his stolen boat team up in an attempt to take down the bad guys. Chaos ensues, wisecracks fill the air, and romantic sparks fly hot and heavy. (The author brought both characters back for a sequel, Motor Mouth, in 2006.)

Paper Ghosts by Julia Heaberlin

Product Details: 368 pages (paperback)

Original Publication Date: 2018

In this chilling psychological thriller, a young woman embarks on a road trip across Texas with a suspected serial killer who claims to have dementia — but who might know more than he lets on about her sister’s long-ago disappearance.

No Country for Girls by Emma Styles

Product Details: 352 pages (paperback)

Original Publication Date: 2022

A killing brings two young women together, forcing them to go on the run across the remote Australian outback. Driving a stolen “ute” carrying stolen gold, this unlikely pair hurtles through the hot, dry wilderness with the law — and the lawless, too — in close pursuit.

Lowdown Road by Scott Von Doviak

Product Details: 288 pages (paperback)

Original Publication Date: 2023

Featuring classic muscle car chases, good ol’ boys who might be meanin’ some harm, a corrupt sheriff, and nonstop murderous mayhem revolving around a load of stolen weed, Lowdown Road is a ridiculously entertaining tribute to the sleazy drive-in thrillers and low-budget “hicksploitation” films of the 1970s.

Product Details: 352 pages (paperback)

Original Publication Date: 2016

Prefer your vehicular thrills in smaller doses? Check out this pedal-to-the metal anthology. Edited by Patrick Millikin, it collects 15 dark and suspenseful tales about cars and driving by top authors like Michael Connelly, Sara Gran, Diana Gabaldon, and C.J. Box.

