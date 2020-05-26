No Comments

Alexandra Ford English Joins Rivian Board of Directors

Alexandra Ford English is the newest member of the Rivian board of directors

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company announced earlier this month that Alexandra Ford English — the daughter of executive chairman Bill Ford — has joined the board of directors at Rivian. English takes the place of Joe Hinrichs, who left the board effective his abrupt retirement in March.

New from Ford: 2020 Super Duty Tremor offers integrated electric winch option

The move comes shortly after Ford reaffirmed its strategic commitment to Rivian in the wake of canceling development on an electric Lincoln SUV based on the skateboard platform. Following that announcement, Ford held firm that its strategic to Rivian and electrification “remains unchanged.”

“Our strategic partnership with Rivian plays an important role in the future of fully networked battery electric vehicles,” said Jim Hackett, Ford president and CEO. “With Alexandra’s experience in mobility and self-driving services, she will bring a unique perspective to Rivian’s board during this transformational time in our industry.”

Rivian CEO and founder RJ Scaringe lauded English as the right person for the job, hailing her for her passion to electrification and mobility as well as her connection to the Ford family.

English joined Ford Smart Mobility LLC in 2017 and was quickly promoted to director of Autonomous Vehicles LLC. She’s currently the director of corporate strategy for Ford. She earned her MBA from Harvard Business School after getting a bachelor’s in human biology from Stanford.

Ford made an investment of $500 million in Rivian last April as part of its push to electrify its lineup. Though the Rivian-based Lincoln EV has been canceled, Ford says that it still plans to use the company’s skateboard platform to build a new electric vehicle.

More on Ford’s Electric Future: An all-electric F-150 could debut as early as next year