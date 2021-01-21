No Comments

All-New 2021 Buick Envision Arrives at Dealerships

Photo: Buick

The fully redesigned 2021 Buick Envision just went on sale at dealerships across the country. Among other highlights, this upscale compact SUV boasts a new look both inside and out, upgraded infotainment and safety technologies, and a new standard powertrain. It’s also available in Buick’s luxurious Avenir trim for the first time.

“The all-new 2021 Envision is a tremendous opportunity for the brand,” said Duncan Aldred, the vice president for Global Buick and GMC. “With strong, differentiated designs and a combination of advanced technologies and premium appointments, it will stand apart in one of the industry’s most competitive segments.”

Photo: Buick

New tech

The Envision’s Buick Infotainment System comes with a standard 8-inch touch screen. It’s also the first Buick to offer the brand’s new 10.2-inch screen as an available feature. With both options, the new interior design tilts the screen and instrument panel so they’re easier to see. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, and Alexa Built-In is available.

All Envision trims now come equipped with Buick Driver Confidence Plus. This package of nine standard safety technologies includes Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking and Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Park Assist, and IntelliBeam automatic high beams.

Photo: Buick

New design and features

On the exterior, the 2021 Envision shows off lower, wider, and more dynamic proportions. Five 18-inch and 20-inch wheel designs are available. All three trims come standard with LED headlamps, taillamps, and daytime running lights. There’s also a new animated lighting sequence to greet drivers when they approach.

New interior touches include a dual-wing center armrest, a storage compartment below the instrument panel, and an available panoramic moonroof. The Envision also offers a variety of light-themed and dark-themed interior color schemes to choose from. A new available air ionizer with air quality indicator ensures that the atmosphere stays healthy and breathable.

Photo: Buick

New powertrain

All 2021 Envision trims come standard with a new 2.0-liter turbo inline-four engine that delivers 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. This engine comes paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission that’s operated via Electronic Precision Shift buttons. Other key performance features include selectable drive modes, an independent rear suspension, and available electronically controlled twin clutch AWD.

Photo: Buick

New Avenir trim

The spectacular 2021 Envision Avenir boasts a distinctive exterior look with a mesh grille, tinted chrome trim, and 20-inch pearl nickel-finished wheels. The inside features diamond-perforated quilted leather seats with front heat and ventilation, built-in navigation, and wireless phone charging. Handling for the Envision Avenir is especially smooth thanks to new Continuous Damping Control technology.

The all-new 2021 Buick Envision is available now at these starting prices: $32,995 for the Preferred, $36,995 for the Essence, and $41,395 for the Avenir.