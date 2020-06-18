No Comments

All-New 2021 Buick Envision Makes a Premium Impression

The 2021 Buick Envision

Photo: Buick

The 2021 Buick Envision will feature a redesigned exterior, generous standard safety tech, and a new infotainment system when it arrives next year.

“The design and technology in the all-new Buick Envision are sure to be a hit in today’s growing premium SUV market,” said Helen Emsley, executive director for Global Buick and GMC Design.

Photos of this second-generation compact SUV show a design that’s significantly different from previous model years.

“The 2021 Envision will be lower and wider, with premium proportion and striking styling designed to combine the expressiveness of a car with the practicality of an SUV,” she said.

Photo: Buick

Under the hood, the 2021 Buick Envision will carry a 2.0-liter turbo engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The new Envision will be well-stocked with at least eight standard safety technologies across its trim levels: an HD Rear Vision Camera, a Safety Alert Seat, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Rear Park Assist, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning.

The Envision will also offer a spectrum of advanced driver-assist options, including HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, a Head-Up Display, and the Rear Camera Mirror.

Photo: Buick

Buick’s first 10-inch touch-screen infotainment system will be an Envision option, too. This setup comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and in-vehicle apps like Amazon Alexa and Spotify.

For the first time, buyers in the market for a premium SUV will have the opportunity to buy the Envision in Buick’s top-of-the-line Avenir trim. Details haven’t been released for this trim, but other Buick Avenir models typically feature exclusive styling cues, deluxe interior materials, and high-tech amenities.

According to Buick, the 2021 Envision will come to dealerships early next year. More details on this model’s specs and features will be released later in 2020.