[PHOTOS] It’s Here: The Bigger, Better 2021 GMC Yukon

The 2021 GMC Yukon Denali (left) and AT4 (right)

Photo: GMC

The long-awaited 2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL have finally gone public in all their redesigned glory.

The Yukon lineup boasts a more luxurious Denali trim, the new off-road AT4, and a slew of advanced features and technologies — including the Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, Active Response AWD, nine camera views, all-new interior design elements, and a fresh V8 power plant.

“GMC Yukon is the full-size premium SUV that’s made to be used,” said Duncan Aldred, the vice president for Global Buick and GMC. “The new Yukon delivers what customers value most — premium features, purposeful technology, and all-terrain capability.”

Photo: GMC

New features

The 2021 Yukon is bigger than ever. The regular Yukon has 10.1 more inches of third-row legroom and 28.2 more cubic feet of max cargo space. The Yukon XL’s third-row legroom has grown by 2.2 inches, and its max cargo space has increased by 23 cubic feet. There’s also a new sliding second-row seat for easier entry and exit.

The Yukon offers three all-new engine options, led by a 6.2-liter V8 that puts out 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. There’s also a 5.3-liter V8 and an efficient 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel. Each comes connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission with push-button gear shifting. The Yukon also features an optional high-tech Active Response AWD system and a standard independent rear suspension for agile and smooth handling. The available Air Ride Adaptive Suspension can raise and lower ride height by 4 inches for better ground clearance and passenger access.

The 2021 GMC Yukon Denali

Photo: GMC

2021 GMC Yukon Denali

The already-deluxe Yukon Denali trim gets an upgrade for 2021 with an exclusive interior design in one of four color themes, plus authentic wood trim and hand-stitched leather. The exterior features an enlarged dimensional chrome grille and advanced LED signature lighting. The Denali also comes with goodies like an HD Surround Vision camera, a 15-inch Head-Up Display, and an optional panoramic sunroof.

The 2021 GMC Yukon AT4

Photo: GMC

2021 GMC Yukon AT4

The tough yet sophisticated Yukon AT4 is equipped for all sorts of adventures. A two-speed transfer case, Traction Select System, skid plates, all-terrain tires, extra ground clearance, and a heightened approach angle mean the AT4 can go just about anywhere. It also features dark accents, a special front fascia, and AT4-specific interior design elements. The front seats are heated and ventilated for maximum comfort in rough conditions.

GMC says the 2021 Yukon and Yukon XL will be available at dealerships around the U.S. starting this summer.

2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL Photos:

2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali

