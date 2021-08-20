No Comments

All-new 2023 Nissan Z Sports Car Makes Debut in Canada

2023 Nissan Z

Photo: Nissan

Drivers in Canada who appreciate the thrill of driving a sports car will have a new option to consider next year with the release of the 2023 Nissan Z. The latest generation model boasts a potent engine and sharp design. The 2023 Nissan Z sports car made its premiere at Brooklyn’s Duggal Greenhouse in a global broadcast. This location was approximately eight kilometers away from the October 1969 world release of the 1970 Datsun 240Z.

“When we introduced the Z in 1969, the Z was a revolution. Since then, for more than 50 years, Nissan has brought style, speed, reliability and so much more to millions of enthusiasts around the world,” said Ashwani Gupta, representative executive officer, and chief operating officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

2023 Nissan Z power

Under the hood of the 2023 Nissan Z pumps a 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine rated at 400 horsepower. You can pair the engine to a six-speed manual transmission with a motorsports-inspired EXEDY high-performance clutch. A new nine-speed automatic transmission with aluminum paddle shifters is also an option for the engine.

2023 Nissan Z design

The exterior features a low rear stance and a long hood. This silhouette invokes the look of the original Z model. The cabin features available leather-appointed sports seats. A 12.3-inch customizable racing-inspired meter display sets off the driver-centric cockpit while the Bose® audio system funnels high-quality sound through eight speakers.

“The Z has always been an accessible sports car — always placed at the intersection of aspiration and attainability — of dreams and reality. This latest iteration is now ready to thrill Z enthusiasts, and create a whole new generation of Z fans as well,” said Gupta.

A limited number of the 2023 Nissan Z will hit dealerships in Canada in the first half of 2022.