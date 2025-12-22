What Americans Drive in 2025 ? The Most Popular Cars in Each U.S. State

While pickup trucks continue to dominate much of the heartland, crossovers are favorites in urban regions, and electric vehicles now lead in several western states. This granular look at consumer behavior offers a revealing snapshot of how infrastructure, geography, and local industry influence what Americans put in their garages.

Some vehicles claim a broad base of support across dozens of states, while others rise to the top in only one—often reflecting local ties or specific driving conditions. The diversity of choices suggests that while the F-150 may lead overall, it’s far from a one-size-fits-all market.

Ford F-150 Reigns Across 13 States

The Ford F-150 continues to dominate truck-friendly states where performance, hauling power, and durability drive purchase decisions. The full-size pickup is the top seller in 13 states: Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming.

Its strongest base is in Texas and Oklahoma, regions where pickup culture runs deep and where the F-150’s towing and payload capabilities offer daily practical value. In Montana and Wyoming, where off-road performance matters more than fuel economy, the F-150’s design still fits the bill. Michigan’s inclusion is also notable, not just for its rugged winters but as the home state of Ford, where brand loyalty remains strong.

Chevrolet’s Silverado 1500 also holds its own, topping sales in Alaska, Iowa, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Meanwhile, the GMC Sierra 1500 leads only in Arkansas. These figures point to a continued dominance of American-made pickups in regions where utility takes precedence over compact convenience.

2025 Ford F-150 – © Ford

Crossovers Dominate Population Centers

In the crowded suburbs and metro areas of the northeast and Midwest, drivers lean toward practicality and efficiency—reflected in the widespread popularity of the Honda CR-V. This compact crossover is the top choice in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The CR-V’s strong showing in populous states like Illinois and New York underscores its appeal to urban and suburban families. Its compact size, fuel economy, and reputation for reliability make it an easy choice for daily commutes, school runs, and long trips alike. Its ranking as the most popular vehicle in states with major cities shows how city living shapes vehicle needs.

The Toyota RAV4, another crossover, dominates in nine states: Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Long highway commutes, unpredictable weather, and dense traffic all factor into the RAV4’s appeal. In Florida and Georgia, where daily driving distances are high, the RAV4’s blend of comfort and fuel efficiency makes it a natural favorite.

Toyota RAV4 – © Shutterstock

Electric Vehicles Take Over The West

The Tesla Model Y is the most popular car in seven states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Jersey, Utah, and Washington. These regions, primarily located in the western U.S., lead the way in electric vehicle infrastructure and environmental policy. California, in particular, has long championed EV incentives and remains one of Tesla’s largest markets.

According to MotorTrend, the Model Y’s dominance in these states coincides with higher levels of EV adoption and more developed charging networks. In Colorado and Washington, where sustainability and tech-forward transportation are widely supported, the Model Y’s presence reflects broader societal shifts in vehicle preference.

New Jersey is the only East Coast state in this group, highlighting the spread of EV popularity beyond the west. With major investments in public charging stations and government-backed incentives, the state has quickly risen as a stronghold for electric mobility.

Tesla Model Y – © Tesla

Single-State Winners Reveal Local Loyalty

While a few vehicles claim widespread national popularity, others make their mark in just one state. The Nissan Rogue leads in Tennessee, which happens to be home to Nissan’s North American headquarters. Local manufacturing influence likely plays a role in its position there.

In Alabama, the Toyota Camry is the most popular vehicle—a rare win for a midsize sedan in a landscape increasingly dominated by trucks and SUVs. Toyota operates a large engine manufacturing plant in the state, and that presence may help drive local brand loyalty.

The Toyota Tacoma, a mid-size pickup, takes the top spot in Hawaii, a state with unique driving conditions, including mountainous terrain and narrow roads. The Tacoma’s smaller footprint and off-road chops make it well-suited for the island environment.