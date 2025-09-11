Apollo Evo Hypercar Marks Return of a Legend — but Only 10 Will Ever Be Made

Unveiled as a tribute to the 20th anniversary of the Gumpert brand, the Apollo Evo is not just a follow-up model—it’s a statement of intent. With its stripped-down, motorsport-grade engineering and razor-sharp focus on performance, the Evo is designed for a very specific kind of enthusiast: one who values rarity as much as raw speed.

The Apollo brand has come a long way since the fall of its predecessor, Gumpert, in 2013. Known at the time for the aggressive and somewhat polarizing Apollo supercar, the company went quiet after declaring bankruptcy. It returned in the late 2010s with the Intensa Emozione—a hypercar that stood out for its dramatic styling and visceral driving experience. Now, Apollo is turning the page with a machine engineered not for the road but for the racetrack.

Stripped to Race-Spec Fundamentals

The Apollo Evo’s engineering leans heavily into track-focused design. Its central monocoque, built in the style of modern endurance race cars, weighs just 364 pounds. According to Car and Driver, the total weight of the vehicle is a lean 2866 pounds, giving it an enviable power-to-weight ratio. The 6.3-liter V-12 engine is naturally aspirated and develops 800 horsepower, allowing the Evo to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds.

That kind of performance is rare even in today’s hypercar arena, and Apollo’s decision to equip the Evo with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, rather than full slicks, further reflects its unique position in the track-car space. It’s not a road car adapted for the circuit, but a purpose-built machine that remains somewhat grounded in consumer performance components.

The Legacy of Gumpert and the Rebirth of Apollo

The Apollo Evo was introduced as part of a celebration of Gumpert’s 20th anniversary, acknowledging the brand’s past while clearly looking toward a different kind of future. Gumpert had once aimed to compete with the likes of Koenigsegg and Pagani, and its original Apollo hypercar did set records, though the company ultimately failed to maintain commercial momentum.

That legacy was briefly reignited with the launch of the Intensa Emozione, a car that brought attention back to the Apollo name with its flamboyant, organic design and analog performance ethos. But the Evo marks a clear departure. It’s not about over-the-top aesthetics or public road usability—it’s about mechanical purity and raw performance, aimed squarely at private track enthusiasts.

Exclusivity as a Performance Benchmark

Unlike offerings from larger brands such as Ferrari, Aston Martin, or Bugatti, Apollo is not leveraging a racing heritage or official motorsport program to promote the Evo. Instead, it focuses on exclusivity. As reported by Car and Driver, only 10 examples will be made, making the Evo one of the most limited-production vehicles in its category.

While competitors may offer cars with more advanced telemetry or direct links to Le Mans racing technology, Apollo’s appeal lies in scarcity. In an environment where limited-run hypercars are becoming more common, the Evo still manages to stand apart by limiting production to the double digits. For collectors, that rarity is part of the performance story—it’s not just about lap times, but about being part of a club so small, it barely exists.