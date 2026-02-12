Audi Now Lets Drivers Pay for Parking, Fuel, and Charging Without a Smartphone

Audi’s latest update fits into a broader strategy of digital expansion. Until now, the Audi Store was largely associated with entertainment platforms such as Disney+, YouTube, DAZN, AirConsole, Spotify, and Bloomberg. With EasyPark and Ryd, the focus shifts toward practical, everyday mobility services aimed at reducing search time, limiting waiting, and simplifying payment processes.

Developed in partnership with Cariad, the Volkswagen Group’s software subsidiary, the Audi Store is fully integrated into the MMI system and does not require a connected smartphone. To access these services, drivers must have the “Audi Store & Smartphone Interface” option, an active data connection, and a myAudi account. The applications are downloaded directly from the car’s interface, and users must create an account with each provider to register payment details before use.

Easypark Integrates Parking Management Into the Vehicle

EasyPark is designed to streamline parking across Europe. Preinstalled in the Audi Store and activated after a brief setup, it provides access to more than 60,000 parking zones in around 1,300 European cities, covering on-street spaces, private parking lots, and covered garages.

Its operation relies on GPS-based triggers. As reported by Automobile Magazine, when the vehicle stops in a compatible zone and the gear selector is placed in “P,” a contextual notification appears on the MMI screen indicating that parking is managed via EasyPark and inviting the driver to start a session. A simple tap activates the digital parking meter.

As the prepaid period approaches its end, a notification is sent to the driver’s smartphone. The parking session can be extended either from the phone or directly via the MMI interface. Once the vehicle restarts and exceeds 15 km/h, the session closes automatically, preventing charges beyond the actual parking time.

The MMI display shows the message “This parking area is supported by EasyPark.” Customers can start the parking process directly with a tap, convenient and secure without a parking meter – © Audi

Ryd Covers Fuel, Electric Charging, and Car Washes

Ryd consolidates three services within a single application: fuel payment, electric vehicle charging, and car washing. Across Europe, the service covers more than 10,000 gas stations and over one million charging points. In Germany, it is compatible with major brands such as Esso and numerous local operators. Approximately 90 percent of charging stations in the country are supported.

Here too, the system uses GPS detection. When approaching a compatible station, a pop-up appears in the MMI interface. The driver selects the station, enters the pump number, sets a maximum fuel amount, and chooses a payment method. After refueling, confirmation appears on the vehicle’s screen before departure.

For electric charging, the process follows the same structure. The application identifies compatible charging points, and if a station is located at a distance, it can be added as a navigation destination. This activates battery preconditioning through the e-tron route planner. Upon arrival, Ryd opens automatically; the driver selects and activates the charging point before connecting the cable. The charging session can be ended either by unplugging the connector or directly via the MMI interface, without requiring a charging card, subscription, or QR code. The application also allows users to reserve car washes at partner stations directly from the vehicle’s screen.

Modern Audi cockpit with panoramic display and integrated Audi Application Store. In addition to the digital instrument cluster, apps such as EasyPark and ryd are visible, enabling parking, fueling, and charging directly from the vehicle – © Audi

Audi Store Expands Beyond Entertainment Toward Daily Mobility Services

The addition of EasyPark and Ryd marks a functional expansion of the Audi Store. Audi positions itself as the first manufacturer to integrate both services directly into its infotainment system without relying on smartphone replication.

While the platform previously emphasized streaming video, music, sports content, games, and news portals, the integration of parking and payment services signals a shift toward practical, embedded mobility tools. Installed directly through the MMI interface, these applications turn the infotainment system into a central access point for everyday driving transactions, from parking in city centers to refueling or charging on longer trips.