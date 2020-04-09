No Comments

Ford Rolls Out ‘No Touch’ Service Across Europe

Photo: Ford

Though so many Europeans are staying home to help stop the spread of COVID-19, several essential workers are still on the move every day. That means that vehicle maintenance and service is still important in a time where social distancing is so crucial. To make sure that both ends are met, Ford of Europe has rolled out a “No Touch” service program that keeps vehicles clean and working.

“We know there still are delivery drivers who need to transport everything from groceries to medical supplies, and customers who might be shopping or dropping off essential supplies to elderly relatives,” said Massimo Pasanisi, Ford Customer Services Division, sales director, Ford of Europe. “‘No Touch’ servicing provides customers the reassurance they can get necessary vehicle work completed with the peace of mind that their vehicle is sanitized afterwards.”

Photo: Ford

First created in Italy and subsequently rolled out across the continent at those dealerships that remain open during the crisis, “No Touch” service includes a video check where technicians go over issues that may require work. The video is accessible to the customer via a computer or smartphone, giving them the ability to see the cost of the suggested work and to approve or reject the suggestions.

When work is done, a disposable plastic cover is placed over the steering wheel, shift knob, and driver’s seat — these are removed when the customer retrieves the vehicles. Technicians who drive the vehicle wear plastic gloves, and the keys are sanitized for additional protection. If a courtesy car is required, that is also thoroughly sanitized before hand-off.

“No Touch” service is one of the ways Ford of Europe has adapted to the COVID-19 crisis. Ford Credit Europe, for example, is offering reduced payments and extensions or delays of payment for customers suffering economic hardship as result of the pandemic.

