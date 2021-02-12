No Comments

Audi Exclusive Paint Colors Sell Out for 2021

Audi Exclusive’s unique color options are sold out for this year. How did that happen?

Photo: Audi

When it comes to vehicle color, Audi has a unique and fun way of standing out from the crowd. For several years now, the automaker has offered a staggering amount of customizable color options via their Audi Exclusive program. Customers can choose to color their new ride in a wide variety of different, unique ways. Naturally, this has become a popular option for many drivers. So popular, in fact, that it was recently revealed that the Audi Exclusive paint colors are already sold out for 2021.

No more Audi Exclusive paint colors until 2022

After images of newly delivered Audi vehicles with exclusive colors began being posted on social media, CarBuzz reached out to the automaker for updates on delivery progress. The response from an Audi spokesperson was rather surprising: “Audi Exclusive ordering has closed for the year.”

At first glance, this news seems rather unexpected. But when you look at the situation, it actually begins to make sense. The last few weeks of 2020 saw Audi sell a whopping 186,620 units on U.S. soil. Unfortunately, it seems the company didn’t keep records on how many of those sales were for vehicles with Audi Exclusive paint colors. According to the spokesperson who spoke with CarBuzz, the number was relatively small. This means that the number of customized vehicles that hit the streets for the 2021 model year was a lot smaller than anticipated, making these vehicles a pretty rare sight.

Long story short: if you were hoping to add a uniquely colorful Audi to your garage, you’re out of luck for this year. Thankfully, the Audi Exclusive colors are expected to make a return for 2022, but it’d be wise to get your order in quick, lest you risk them selling out again.

