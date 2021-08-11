No Comments

Audi Introduces Traffic Light Information to 3 New Cities

Photo: Audi

In 2016, Audi introduced its Traffic Light Information (TLI) technology to production models. TLI helps Audi vehicles predict when a light is going to turn green and provide a recommended speed — up to the local limit — to catch a “green wave.” At the time of its debut, there were only a handful of connected light signals in cities like Dallas, Las Vegas, Portland, and Washington D.C. Now Audi is bringing this tech to more major hubs like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York City.

New Details: 2022 Audi Q7 and Audi Q8 updates revealed

How does Audi Traffic Light Information work?

Audi connect PRIME or PLUS subscribers can access Audi TLI through an LTE signal that communicates through a server to traffic signals. The server collects data and recognizes patterns to help make predictions about when lights will change. And even in cities without connected traffic signals, TLI uses machine learning to help predict lights when the tech is found to have a high level of confidence.

Benefits of Audi TLI

Since its debut, more than 22,000 intersections have installed TLI in over 60 cities and 20 major metropolitan areas in the U.S. The goal of the technology is to help drivers minimize stop-and-go driving and improve efficiency. In fact, a report completed by the U.S. Department of Transportation found that reducing stop-and-go driving can lead to 15 percent greater fuel efficiency.

If you don’t catch the green wave while driving, TLI still provides a countdown to the green light. Audi notes that this is intended to be helpful for parents minding children in the car or busy adults with a lot on their minds. Although, I personally feel inclined to say that you should always pay attention to the actual traffic lights and your surroundings when driving since you never know when someone could run a red light or when emergency vehicles will need to pass through an intersection.

Go the Distance: New Audi A6 e-tron concept has 435 miles of range

Audi plans to make Traffic Light Information available on a long list of models as a part of its many 2022 infotainment updates.