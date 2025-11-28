Audi Unveils Its Second Electric SUV Under New AUDI Brand

This vehicle is part of Audi’s strategy to compete with rapidly growing domestic automakers by leveraging its long-standing partnership with SAIC. The AUDI brand, which will remain exclusive to China, is the company’s latest effort to adjust to the evolving automotive landscape in the region.

Unlike traditional Audi models, the AUDI brand completely abandons the iconic Four Rings emblem, opting for a simpler, all-caps “AUDI” script. This marks a major departure from Audi’s European identity, signaling a shift in strategy tailored to local preferences.

With increasing competition from homegrown brands, Audi’s move into fully electric vehicles (EVs) built specifically for China’s market comes at a time when domestic automakers have surged ahead with feature-rich, tech-heavy cars at much lower prices.

A New Direction for Audi in China

Audi’s new AUDI brand is a direct response to the challenges posed by China’s booming domestic automakers. For years, Audi has been selling China-exclusive models, but the brand has struggled to maintain its dominance as local companies gained traction with innovative and affordable vehicles.

To adapt, Audi has deepened its collaboration with SAIC, which has given birth to the AUDI brand. The first model from this new lineup, the E5 Sportback, has already made a successful debut, and now the company is gearing up to launch its second model, the E SUV, a full-size electric vehicle.

According to Motor1, this SUV will feature cutting-edge technology and high-end design tailored specifically for Chinese consumers, who have a strong preference for spacious vehicles with ample rear-seat legroom.

AUDI E SUV Concept – © Audi

Design Features of the AUDI E SUV

The AUDI E SUV concept is a clear departure from Audi’s international design language. Measuring 199 inches in length and boasting a wheelbase of 120.4 inches, the SUV is larger than the E5 Sportback, with a higher stance, emphasizing its SUV classification. It also carries design elements such as flush door handles, C-shaped lighting, and side cameras, which echo those found in the E5 Sportback.

However, the SUV’s most striking feature may be its massive 23-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport all-season tires. The design aims for a “monolithic” and “distinctive” appearance, though whether it will stand out in the crowded electric SUV market remains to be seen. The AUDI E SUV is based on the same Advanced Digitized Platform (ADP) that underpins the E5 Sportback, highlighting the brand’s commitment to high-tech, all-electric vehicles.

© Audi

Impressive Performance and Range

The AUDI E SUV packs a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system, which is branded under Audi’s “Quattro” label. This configuration promises impressive acceleration, reaching 62 mph (100 km/h) in just five seconds. The vehicle’s 109-kWh battery provides a range of over 435 miles (700 km) under the Chinese CLTC cycle, which is considered lenient compared to other global standards.

Moreover, the SUV supports rapid charging, allowing a 10-minute session to add 199 miles (320 km) of range. These figures position the E SUV as a premium offering for the Chinese market, where electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular. While the exact price remains undisclosed, it’s expected that the vehicle will be priced higher than the E5 Sportback, which ranges from $33,000 to $45,000 for its base and flagship versions, respectively.

The AUDI E SUV is set to launch in 2026, with all models being built and sold exclusively in China. The SUV will serve as a cornerstone of the brand’s strategy to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing electric vehicle market in the region.