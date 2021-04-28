No Comments

AutoGuide Names Chrysler Pacifica Family Vehicle of the Year

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle AWD

Photo: FCA

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to impress and rack up awards. Its latest accolade comes from AutoGuide, which honored the family-favorite minivan with the title of Family Vehicle of the Year for 2021.

The award-winning Chrysler Pacifica was one of 100 new models the staff at AutoGuide evaluated for this year’s awards. Whittling the contenders to 34 finalists, the team used six categories to guide them in their judging. Categories included safety, user-friendliness, value, technology, and innovation. Value also played a part in the judging. The vehicles that made it to the top spots had to set new standards not just beat the competition in one specific category, according to AutoGuide.

“The Pacifica is the latest evolution of the origins of the species. This made-in-Canada people-mover carries the spirit of the original Caravan, loaded with practical, family-friendly features,” said AutoGuide Editor Kyle Patrick. “It invented the segment and continues to do so by offering (features) like Stow ‘N Go seating even on the all-wheel-drive model when its competitors can’t even figure out how to make their middle row of seats disappear.”

For 2021, the Chrysler Pacifica introduces several updates including a luxurious Pinnacle trim level. The Uconnect 5 system, the user-friendly infotainment system that syncs your entertainment and connectivity options, has been updated. The graphics are sharper on the 10.1-inch screen, the responsiveness is quicker, and the capacity for multiple user profiles adds even greater convenience and fun to the infotainment system.

In addition to the upgraded, user-friendly technology that makes driving more enjoyable, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica minivan continues to offer families a well-equipped vehicle for their time on the road. Solutions including Stow ‘n Go Seating and in-floor storage bins in the second rows, as well as a Stow ‘n Vac, caters to families and their organizational needs.