Autotrader Best New Cars List Includes 2021 Nissan Kicks

Photo: Nissan

The 2021 Nissan Kicks secured a spot on the Autotrader Best New Cars 2021 list thanks to its affordable price tag and eye-catching style.

“This subcompact crossover has no shortage of quirks providing a lot of personality and customizability at a price that a wide range of drivers can afford,” Autotrader reports.

The judges on this year’s panel included Brian Moody, executive editor, and Eric Brandt, Jason Fogelson, Chris O’Neill, and Andrew Ganz, contributing editors, and Rob Nestora, editor; they used specific parameters including an under $75,000 MSRP, an updated design for 2021, and a rating of 4.0 out of 5.0 in previous Autotrader reviews, to determine the contenders for their 2021 list of Best New Cars.

Due to its “price, value, tech, and personalization,” Moody said the Kicks is a worthy contender for a first car.

“If you want a small crossover with a distinct look and for a reasonable new car price, the Kicks is it,” he adds.

The 2021 Nissan Kicks falls well below the $75,000 limit imposed by the editors with a less than $20,000 MSRP. But, that affordable price tag doesn’t mean less than or simple. It has a bold new look inside and out, a comfortable interior, and plenty of connectivity tech such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and safety tech including the automaker’s suite of driver-assist technologies — Safety Shield 360.

The user-friendly infotainment system, NissanConnect, increases its touch screen to 8 inches and resembles tablet-like functionality. An available Bose Personal Plus Audio System uses Bose UltraNearfield speakers in your headrest to surround you with high-quality sound as you drive.

The 2020 Nissan Kicks is also no stranger to notice from auto journalists. The editors at U.S. News & World Report named the subcompact crossover to its list of the 14 Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs in 2021 and the Best Cars for Recent Graduates in 2020.