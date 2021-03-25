No Comments

Autotrader Names 2021 Buick Envision to Best Interiors List

2021 Buick Envision

Photo: Buick

If you prioritize a sophisticated, comfortable, and well-equipped cabin, you will appreciate the thoughtful design in the 2021 Buick Envision. The stylish SUV was one of 10 models Autotrader named to its list of the Best Interiors Under $50,000.

Available Now: 2021 Buick Envision

“A redesign for 2021 has repositioned the Envision to compete with class leaders while undercutting them on price. Step inside the new Envision and you might think you’ve entered a more expensive European luxury crossover,” according to Autotrader writer Eric Brandt. “Just a few interior options include perforated leather seating, a dual-pane sunroof, and a color head-up display.”

2021 Buick Envision interior space

The 2021 Buick Envision comfortably accommodates five and provides 25.2 cubic feet of cargo space to hold your groceries, luggage, or gear. When the seats are folded down, the SUV reveals a maximum cargo capacity of 52.7 cubic feet of space. The 40/60 split-bench rear seat offers versatility for your cargo and seating needs.

Photo: Buick

2021 Buick Envision connected cabin

The modern infotainment technologies in the 2021 Envision help make your time on the road more fun. You are never disconnected from your favorite apps, playlists, and contacts thanks to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Available Alexa Built-In gives you voice-activated control for even more convenient connections.

The standard audio system features six speakers, but you can opt for the available Bose premium sound system with nine speakers. The user-friendly Buick Infotainment System comes standard with an 8-inch diagonal color touch screen. You can upgrade to the 10.2-inch diagonal color touch screen and navigation assistance-enable system.

Car Care: Why buy OEM parts

Photo: Buick

2021 Buick Envision interior design

A leather-wrapped steering wheel, as well as interior ambient lighting, are standard. With QuietTuning with Active Noise Cancellation, the cabin of the 2021 Buick Envision delivers a serene environment inside as it banishes outside noise.