Autotrader Praises Interior of 2021 Nissan Kicks

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Kicks features a design refresh for 2021, which helped it earn a spot on Autotrader’s list of the Best Interiors Under $50,000. Along with the other models on the list, the 2021 Nissan Kicks features high-tech, a comfortable cabin, and good interior design.

“The Kicks has been updated inside and out and the new interior is a nice improvement. It’s packed with standard features, even on the most affordable base trim, and the cargo space is above average for a subcompact crossover,” according to Autotrader writer Eric Brandt.

Photo: Nissan

2021 Nissan Kicks interior

The compact crossover seats five, but easily transforms for your cargo with a 60/40-split rear seat. With the rear seats folded, the 2021 Kicks serves up 32.3 cubic feet of space. Even with the seats up, the Kicks provides plenty of room for your cargo with 25.3 cubic feet of space. The lower position of the trunk floor accommodates a bike when you fold the rear seats down.

The cabin offers a smart, convenient storage solution with its new center armrest. You can keep your essentials concealed and within reach.

Comfort-focused amenities to make your time on the road more enjoyable include available Quick Comfort heated front seats, heated steering wheel, and heating outside mirrors. The available Automatic Climate Control helps you maintain the ideal cabin environment while Zero Gravity fronts seats provide well-needed support on long drives.

Staying connected is important whether it is with your office, family, or friends. The 2021 Kicks offers the modern tech you need with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability and available Wi-Fi Hotspot connectivity. The Kicks also provides several USB and USB-C ports, including a USB port in the rear seat, to keep your compatible devices ready to go. The available Bose Personal Plus Audio System offers an immersive sound experience.