Best Buick Models for New Drivers

Shopping for a new vehicle that will grow with you as you gain experience behind the wheel? Buick has a few models that promise to do just that. Here are our top two models designed for new drivers.

Encore

The 2020 Encore’s most obvious strengths are affordability and efficiency. It has a base price of $23,200 and achieves 30 mpg on the highway when equipped with front-wheel drive. This means that you can save money both when purchasing the SUV but also during ownership, by reducing trips to the gas station.

Safety amenities include a Rear Vision Camera, as well as the following available tools: Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and OnStar Safety and Security. StabiliTrak and available all-wheel drive further enhance your confidence on the road.

The cabin yields a connected and comfortable driving experience Keep in touch with contacts and listen to favorite playlists on the go. QuietTuning technology translates to a tranquil cabin that makes it easy to focus more on the music and conversations at hand. And an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot provides internet access even when you’re driving on the back roads.

Gently-used versions of the Encore are another great way to bring home this model if you’re looking to save even more cash on your purchase. Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently ranked it as one of the safest, most affordable pre-owned vehicles for young drivers.

Encore GX

If you need a bit more cabin space and engine pep, we recommend going with the 2020 Encore GX. It has 50.2 cubic feet of maximum cargo volume when you lower the cargo area floor and fold the backseat. And with a 1.3-liter engine and nine-speed automatic transmission, it churns out 155 horsepower for a fun-to-drive ride quality.

Amazon Alexa also comes as a built-in feature on select Encore GX models. Use voice commands to make calls, add items to your grocery list, and get navigation information while keeping your hands safely on the wheel.

Each model includes the brand’s exclusive foundation of safety amenities, Buick Driver Confidence. This suite is comprised of the following tools: Front Pedestrian Braking, IntelliBeam headlamps, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, and Automatic Emergency Braking.

You can also select the following driver-assist features for even more confidence on the road: Head-Up Display, Adaptive Cruise Control – Camera, High Definition Surround Vision, Automatic Parking Assist with Braking, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

If you’re new to driving, make sure to grow your knowledge on safe and defensive driving habits. Then learn more about OnStar technology’s new Guardian app, so you can make sure you’re getting the most out of your new Buick.

