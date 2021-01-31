No Comments

Best Dog Breeds for Active RVers

Nothing beats having canine company while exploring the countryside in an RV camper. But what are the best dog breeds for active RVers? With over 360 officially recognized dog breeds, it can be tough to decide what kind of pup you should bring along with you on the road.

There are several factors to take into consideration when choosing a dog, such as size, energy, shedding, temperament, and cost. But if you have an active RV lifestyle, that helps narrow the parameters a little. You’ll want an intelligent, friendly dog with medium to high energy — a dog you can take on hikes who will behave around other individuals at the campground.

American shepherd

American shepherds are very intelligent, eager to please, and loyal. They need a great deal of activity and are happiest after a long day’s hike. Their herding instincts will motivate them to chase after anything small that moves, so they’re not the best choice for RVers with young children if you are lax about training them. However, they make great outdoor dogs and can easily learn to ride in canoes or other rafts as well.

Dalmatian

Dalmatians are a beloved dog breed for many reasons, not least of which is their extreme friendliness. They get along well with everyone, including children, making them well suited for active families. They’re also quite intelligent and hugely energetic, which is a good match for RVers with a very active lifestyle. Make sure to take them on lots of walks, hikes, and runs, and enjoy the love they get from passersby.

Labrador retriever

Labs are among the most popular breeds all around, and it’s not hard to see why. They’re easygoing, affectionate, and require a good amount of exercise per day, though not too much. This makes them a natural fit for RVers who like to hike for an hour each day before heading back to base camp. Additionally, their low tendency to bark makes them good RV neighbors.

Cocker spaniel

Cocker spaniels are a family-friendly dog breed with high training potential. For example, they tend to be shy but can be outgoing with socialization. They require medium amounts of exercise and love to swim. If you have children, your lifestyle often takes you in the water, and you don’t have too much space in your RV, cocker spaniels should be a great breed for you.

Camping with an RV is a fun experience that gets even better with a dog. They’re great company outdoors and nice to snuggle while back at camp. They’re also a great social lubricant, as most people love the opportunity to pet a friendly dog. Having one of your own can enable you to meet other likeminded RVers and enrich your experience.

Alternatively, you could bring a cat.