BMW’s iX3 Demand Surpasses Expectations, Pushing Factory to Double Shifts for Rapid Production Ramp-Up

The model marks a key milestone for BMW’s electric strategy. Built on the brand’s new Neue Klasse platform, the iX3 represents the first vehicle developed under a program that has required billions of dollars in investment.

Deliveries have already started across Europe, where the vehicle is attracting strong interest. According to BMW CEO Oliver Zipse, demand for the electric SUV has “significantly exceeded expectations,” signaling a strong early reception for the company’s next-generation EV architecture.

The surge in orders is also notable because the iX3 appears to be bringing new customers to the brand. The model currently represents roughly one third of all BMW electric vehicles ordered in Europe.

New Debrecen Factory Moves to Two-Shift Production

BMW launched production of the new iX3 at its recently opened plant in Debrecen, Hungary, a facility dedicated to the company’s next generation of electric vehicles. The ramp-up has progressed quickly, with the automaker confirming that the factory is already operating two production shifts.

Oliver Zipse said the increase in production reflects strong market interest in the model. Orders placed in Europe have already filled the order books for months ahead, with reservations extending well into this year.

According to InsideEVs, the Debrecen facility will eventually be capable of producing up to 150,000 electric vehicles per year once it reaches full capacity. The plant has not yet reached that level of output as production continues to ramp up.

2026 BMW iX3 – © BMW

The Neue Klasse iX3 Draws Strong Early Demand

The iX3 is the first production vehicle built on BMW’s Neue Klasse platform, a new electric architecture designed to underpin several upcoming models. The program has involved billions in investment as BMW accelerates its transition toward electric mobility.

Early demand suggests the strategy is gaining traction. A significant share of buyers placing orders for the iX3 have never previously owned a BMW.

The vehicle offers up to 400 miles of range under the EPA standard and uses an 800-volt electrical architecture designed to enable ultra-fast charging. BMW has also focused on interior improvements as part of the new platform.

© BMW

Global Production Plans and Upcoming Versions

For the moment, the latest-generation iX3 in its short-wheelbase configuration is produced exclusively in Hungary. Production will expand geographically as BMW prepares to launch the model in additional markets.

As reported by BMW Blog, the company plans to begin manufacturing electric iX3 units for North America at its San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico starting next year. A long-wheelbase version will also be built in China. That variant will not be exported worldwide but will instead be shipped to markets such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, where greater rear passenger legroom is often preferred.

Deliveries of the Neue Klasse-based iX3 in the United States are scheduled to begin this summer with the 50 xDrive version. Additional variants will follow, including a more affordable rear-wheel-drive iX3 40. At the top of the range, BMW is preparing a high-performance M version expected next year with a four-motor setup producing at least 800 horsepower.

The growing interest in the iX3 comes as competition intensifies in the electric SUV segment. Volvo’s EX60 and Mercedes-Benz’s GLC EV are also experiencing strong early demand.