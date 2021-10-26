No Comments

BMW is Official Auto Partner of NJ Devils and NY Islanders

The start of the NHL season means companies and brands are partnering with individual teams. This includes advertising at arenas as well as other opportunities for fans to enjoy games. BMW recently announced that it would be the Official Automotive Partner of both the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders.

Buying vs. Leasing: Learn the vital differences between these two options

“We are proud to partner with the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders to establish a premium presence at both arenas through innovative programming and engaging on-site activations,” said Tom Shanley regional vice president of the Eastern Region at BMW of North America. “With more than 200 live events combined annually, we look forward to working together with both partners to create the ultimate BMW experience with the Ultimate Driving Machine.”

The two NHL teams are located just 30 miles from each other, but BMW is committed to providing unique experiences for each fan base. At Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, an ice-level premium club called “M Lounge by BMW” will cover 5,500 square feet. There will also be a four-part “BMW Dine & Drive Series” starring NJ Devils alumni and leadership as well as the “Devils Mobile Tour presented by BMW” — an interactive experience for kids and adults.

Just outside of Queens, BMW will become the official luxury vehicle of the new state-of-the-art UBS Arena that’s opening on Nov. 20. NY Islanders fans who arrive in a BMW vehicle will receive free parking. Not only that, but the arena will feature a BMW vehicle display and a VIP entrance called “BMW Premium Entry.”

As the season progresses, BMW is sure to provide even more opportunities and experiences for hockey fans in New Jersey and New York.